ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Biscuit-Bowl Biscuits

By Ivy Odom
The Daily South
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"In the South, biscuit recipes aren't always committed to paper. Instead, they are often passed down through memories shared with loved ones in the kitchen," writes Test Kitchen Professional and Hey Y'all host Ivy Odom. When Ivy makes her family's biscuit recipe, a very special bowl is the secret...

www.southernliving.com

Comments / 2

✔M.ROUX.COM
4d ago

👍WOW❗ONLY 3 INGREDIENTS..Although I'm NOT a biscuit person, you really can't loose with 3 ingredients..Sounds like a 🏆winner..I will try it.

Reply
3
Related
Apartment Therapy

The $4 Aldi Dessert I Bring to Every Single Party I’m Invited To

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. For the first time in two years, invitations to dinner with friends seem to outnumber the shows in my Netflix queue. I’m the first to admit that I’m a bit rusty when it comes to hosting these days, and I can only assume others are too. That’s why I am committed to contributing to the culinary portion of every celebration (no matter how small!). Lately, I’ve been offering to bring dessert because, well, I’m a big fan of baked goods and, also, I have a secret shortcut up my sleeve. One of my very favorite desserts is a store-bought treat that costs just $4. What is the secret sweet I’ve found? Aldi’s Dutch Apple Pie, of course!
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Wendy's Has A Sweet $1 Deal For National Hamburger Month

In the 1994 book, "The Primal Cheeseburger," author Elizabeth Rozin declared, "If the melting pot exists, the cheeseburger may well be its most palpable product; to take a bite of it is to take a bite of history." But even without the dairy topping, a hamburger is a bite of history worth savoring. According to National Today, the sandwich originated from a snack called a Hamburgh sausage that resembled a meatball and came with bread. The modern image of this dish stems back to the 1904 World's Fair, where hamburgers appeared as a novelty food. Later, they were formalized by White Castle.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biscuits#Circular Motion#Flour#Test Kitchen#Food Drink
The Kitchn

The $4 Aldi Grocery I’ll Be Grilling All Summer Long

During the summer, there is no place I’d rather eat than my own backyard. Seriously! With just a few great groceries and my grill, I can deliver dinners that are infinitely more interesting (and less expensive!) than anything I can order. Shrimp and steak, and even Rice Krispies Treats are staples on my grill, and this summer there’s a new ingredient that will be making a repeat appearance all season long: halloumi cheese. More specifically, the halloumi cheese from Aldi!
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Real Simple

How to Store Bananas So They Don't Turn Brown

Bananas are the potassium-packed, portable fruit we all know and love, but they can be a bit of a nuisance. They can bruise or ripen too quickly or not ripen quickly enough; like avocados, bananas are on their own timeline and we're just along for the ride. With that said, there are ways to store bananas in order to have some control over their ripening process and keep them fresh and delicious for longer periods of time. Keep reading for tips on how to store bananas.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
shefinds

4 Foods You Should Be Eating Daily To Reduce Belly Fat, According To A Doctor

As you grow older, it’s important to become more health-conscious and wary of the food that you eat. Some meals are definitely more nutritious than others, so you always want to make it a habit to think twice about what goes into your body. Not only is this a good practice if you want to lose weight, but it’s also helpful if you want to improve your physique and reduce belly fat.
FITNESS
Popculture

Beer Recall Issued

A popular beer has just been recalled after it was found to pose "a possible health risk." Lidl GB on April 30 voluntarily recalled Starovice Czech Lager 5.0%. The popular beer, sold throughout the United Kingdom, was pulled from shelves after it was determined Starovice Czech Lager 5.0% contains sulphur dioxide, which was not declared on the label, meaning the beverage poses a health risk to those with a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide or sulphites.
DRINKS
Tracey Folly

The butcher asked my mother if she wanted all 5 chicken legs from the same chicken

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. These days, if I want to buy a package of chicken legs, I can grab a prepackaged plastic-wrapped bundle at the grocery store without speaking to anyone. Back in the 1960s, it was a different story. If you wanted to buy chicken legs from a butcher, you had to be prepared for a little social interaction and a touch of humor.
Mashed

The Best Sandwich At Wendy's, According To 33% Of People We Polled

Although they are well-known for Frostys and chicken nuggets, at its core, Wendy's is all about sandwiches. While Wendy's classic square hamburgers do make up a good percentage of the menu, the company also offers a wider variety of sandwiches such as chicken sandwiches, fish sandwiches, and yes, even breakfast sandwiches.
RESTAURANTS
scitechdaily.com

5 Vegetables You Should Never Eat Raw

We all know that vegetables should form part of a healthy diet. Many, such as broccoli, peppers, and carrots, are much better for you when eaten raw. However, some vegetables will leave you sick in bed if you prepare them wrong. So, what food should you always cook to keep yourself healthy?
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Shoppers Love Costco's Newest Dessert So Much, They're Buying Several Bags at a Time

Click here to read the full article. Shopping at Costco is a full blown experience. The smell of the warehouse. The spacious, flatbed carts. The pallets upon pallets filled with fairly priced items in bulk. You can buy just about anything with a membership at Costco — an engagement ring, groceries, the newest iPhone, appliances. But right now, Costco shoppers are freaking out over this new delicious, one-of-a-kind snack: Kirkland Signature Thin & Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookies. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Costco_doesitagain (@costco_doesitagain) Costco fan account @Costco_doesitagain spotted the Kirkland Signature label’s cookies, in all of...
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

The One Breakfast Food No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism

As we age, our metabolism may slow due to a loss in muscle mass, under-eating, or other lifestyle changes. Luckily, though, experts say that age alone doesn’t play a very large role; there are many ways to continue to boost your metabolism throughout life, no matter how old you are. What does play a larger role in this process is the food you eat, especially when it comes to breakfast.
WEIGHT LOSS
Mashed

The Secret Ingredient That Will Change Your Tuna Salad Forever

When you think tuna, you probably think of those little Starkist or Bumble Bee tuna cans your mom would pop open and mix into a mayo-based salad that would be served on bread. Per Simply Recipes, basic tuna salad consists of canned tuna of your choice, mayo, a little celery, some lemon juice, and a bit of crunchy onion. Tuna salad is beloved, in fact, Americans consume a whopping amount of canned tuna each year. It might surprise you to learn that, but per the National Fisheries Institute, Americans eat one billion pounds of canned and pouched tuna on an annual basis and 52% enjoy it on a sandwich.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

Dietitians Say You Should Put This Spice On Literally Everything To Boost Metabolism

A healthy, swifter metabolism can be promoted with a balanced diet, enough drinks of water, regular sleep and exercise, experts explain. With that said, we asked registered dietitians and health experts more about one spice that has many benefits for weight loss and overall health, and specifically, your metabolism. Read on for tips and suggestions from Nataly Komova, RD, registered dietitian and fitness expert at JustCBD and Dr. Ben Schuff, ND, LDN, Director of Naturopathy & Nutrition at BIÂN.
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy