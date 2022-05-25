Blistered Cherry Tomatoes with Red Pepper-Feta Spread

Carrots are a healthy powerhouse for people, but can dogs eat them and receive the same benefits as well? Are any parts of the carrot potentially toxic to them? And can they eat the carrots raw or do they have to be cooked first? How many carrots would be too much? These and many other questions you may have can be answered down below. Read on to learn more about the health benefits of carrots for your dog and whether or not there are any risks you need to be aware of.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO