Yellow Tomatoes and Burrata with Watermelon-Beet Salsa

By Paige Grandjean
The Daily South
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd it was all yellow. Sunshine is the theme of this summer-ready tomato salad, which is arriving just in time for the warm weather. A showcase of summer fruits, this recipe for Yellow Tomatoes and Burrata with Watermelon-Beet Salad is the special side dish that guests will rave about...

