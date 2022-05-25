Yellow Tomatoes and Burrata with Watermelon-Beet Salsa

There’s the kind of chicken salad I want to eat in a sandwich (heavy on the mayo and celery, please), and there’s the kind I want to lazily pick at over the course of an hours-long chic summer lunch. This recipe is my Platonic ideal of the latter. The tender poached chicken breast is a perfect contrast to the fresh crunch of blanched green beans and sweet corn (snap peas, radishes, or cucumbers would be right at home here too). The pot of boiling salted water does double-duty here: first, getting the green beans crisp-tender, then serving as a gentle bath for the chicken breast. The creamy, green, herb-packed goddess dressing and generous shower of fried shallots on top keep things feeling healthyish not austere. —Christina Chaey.
