You don't need to fire up your grill to prepare and enjoy the perfect flat iron steak. In fact, a pan-seared steak is surprisingly quick to prep and cook, which means you can have it on the table and ready to enjoy in less than half an hour. So, if you've been skipping the idea of enjoying a steak dinner on a weeknight because it feels like a whole "production," you can revise your meal plan and add this easy recipe to your list.

RECIPES ・ 3 DAYS AGO