Checking your blood sugar is the only way to know if you blood sugar is too high, too low or just right. If your blood sugar is too high, it could be a sign that you have diabetes. Diagnosing diabetes early can prevent severe health complications and death. You can get your blood sugar checked at any of Parkland’s Access to Care & Coverage community locations near you on the following days and times. Visits are at no cost to you and no appointment needed.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO