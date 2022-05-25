Senior Community Update – Wednesday, June 8

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The 40th Annual Hospice Plant Sale is set to take place Saturday, and community members are invited to Foundation Health Partners’ greenhouse for the fundraiser to benefit hospice patients. 70 volunteers have been working hard to care for plants of all kinds - from flowers...
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The area around Delta Junction experienced a power outage at 9:43 p.m. on May 26 due to a remote pole collapsing. According to Golden Valley Electric Association (GVEA), the outage affected more than 2,300 members and lasted around 16 hours. At 1:52 p.m. on Friday, May...
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT) has been working around the clock with the limited summer that Alaska provides. Construction will continue to be seen at the Cushman street and the Mitchell Expressway bridges. Danielle Tessen, a public information officer at DOT explained...
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Now that we have passed the period of mandatory masks and quarantines, Explore Fairbanks is expecting a record breaking number of travelers to make their way to the Golden Heart City this season. Alaska is a bucket list destination for many explorers across the world, and...
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - It’s no secret that a large part of the population in the Fairbanks area belongs to the military community. Because of this, one local art gallery has set out to acknowledge the trauma or PTSD soldiers may have experienced. The Bear Art Gallery displayed their...
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Friday, May 27 marked the start of early in-person voting in the primary election to fill the late-Don Young’s vacant seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. In the Alaskan Interior, the only place to vote in-person is the State of Alaska Fairbanks Regional Office...
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - In May 2022, a large sinkhole opened up on an easement off of City Lights Boulevard, creating a hazard for people living in the area and potential problems for their properties. Sinkholes, like those seen across Alaska, come as the result of a long geologic history.
Five electric utilities in Alaska will invest more than $200 million to upgrade the transmission system from Homer to Fairbanks, in a step they say could boost renewable power opportunities in the state. The improvements will allow more power to flow along the decades-old transmission system along the Alaska Railbelt,...
Alaska State Troopers say additional law enforcement will be on the road this weekend and working with the search and rescue team as they expect to see an increase in folks calling for assistance over the holiday weekend. An Anchorage man that police arrested as part of a January homicide...
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A shooting occurred around 2:00 a.m. on Friday, May 27 near 27th Avenue and Mercier Street leaving 21-year-old Robert Rones dead. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Hall at rhall@fairbanks.us or 907-450-6468. Next of kin have been notified, and the Fairbanks...
The Sentry on the taxiway at Fairbanks International Airport.. A remote-piloted aircraft operated by UAF took off from the Fairbanks airport (FAI)—the first large drone ever to fly from an international airport in Alaska. The UAF Alaska Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration (ACUASI) is working to safely incorporate...
