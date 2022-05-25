ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Senior Community Update – Wednesday, June 8

deltawindonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarlene Supplee, executive director of the North Star Council on Aging...

www.deltawindonline.com

webcenterfairbanks.com

40th annual Hospice Plant Sale

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The 40th Annual Hospice Plant Sale is set to take place Saturday, and community members are invited to Foundation Health Partners’ greenhouse for the fundraiser to benefit hospice patients. 70 volunteers have been working hard to care for plants of all kinds - from flowers...
webcenterfairbanks.com

Delta Junction experiences 16-hour power outage

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The area around Delta Junction experienced a power outage at 9:43 p.m. on May 26 due to a remote pole collapsing. According to Golden Valley Electric Association (GVEA), the outage affected more than 2,300 members and lasted around 16 hours. At 1:52 p.m. on Friday, May...
DELTA JUNCTION, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

Summer Road Construction: Bridge completion and closure

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities (DOT) has been working around the clock with the limited summer that Alaska provides. Construction will continue to be seen at the Cushman street and the Mitchell Expressway bridges. Danielle Tessen, a public information officer at DOT explained...
webcenterfairbanks.com

Summer tourism season in Fairbanks has begun

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Now that we have passed the period of mandatory masks and quarantines, Explore Fairbanks is expecting a record breaking number of travelers to make their way to the Golden Heart City this season. Alaska is a bucket list destination for many explorers across the world, and...
FAIRBANKS, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

A Walk in our Boots

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - It’s no secret that a large part of the population in the Fairbanks area belongs to the military community. Because of this, one local art gallery has set out to acknowledge the trauma or PTSD soldiers may have experienced. The Bear Art Gallery displayed their...
webcenterfairbanks.com

Early in-person voting begins in U.S. Representative Special Primary in Alaska

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Friday, May 27 marked the start of early in-person voting in the primary election to fill the late-Don Young’s vacant seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. In the Alaskan Interior, the only place to vote in-person is the State of Alaska Fairbanks Regional Office...
webcenterfairbanks.com

Sinkholes: Their causes and effects in Alaska

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - In May 2022, a large sinkhole opened up on an easement off of City Lights Boulevard, creating a hazard for people living in the area and potential problems for their properties. Sinkholes, like those seen across Alaska, come as the result of a long geologic history.
alaskabeacon.com

Utilities in Alaska’s Railbelt announce $200 million transmission upgrade project

Utilities in Alaska’s most heavily populated core announced on Wednesday that they are investing more than $200 million to upgrade transmission lines, a program that officials said can help prepare for a shift to increased use of renewable energy. The utilities serve customers in a 700-mile grid that extends...
alaskasnewssource.com

Fairbanks police investigating early morning shooting death

Alaska State Troopers say additional law enforcement will be on the road this weekend and working with the search and rescue team as they expect to see an increase in folks calling for assistance over the holiday weekend. An Anchorage man that police arrested as part of a January homicide...
webcenterfairbanks.com

21-year-old male dead in May 27 Fairbanks shooting

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A shooting occurred around 2:00 a.m. on Friday, May 27 near 27th Avenue and Mercier Street leaving 21-year-old Robert Rones dead. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Hall at rhall@fairbanks.us or 907-450-6468. Next of kin have been notified, and the Fairbanks...
akbizmag.com

Drone Flies from Fairbanks Airport

The Sentry on the taxiway at Fairbanks International Airport.​. A remote-piloted aircraft operated by UAF took off from the Fairbanks airport (FAI)—the first large drone ever to fly from an international airport in Alaska. The UAF Alaska Center for Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration (ACUASI) is working to safely incorporate...
FAIRBANKS, AK

