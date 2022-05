Click here to read the full article. For Cabernet lovers, Napa Valley is more than a trusted source, a guarantee of exceptional wine character. It’s a prize, a trophy, a brand so strong that it can leave the valley’s 16 nested sub-appellations struggling for a unique voice. Still, some managed to build distinct identities early on, and now roll easily off the tongues of collectors: Oakville (who doesn’t covet a Cab from the California Grand Cru that is To Kalon Vineyard?); Rutherford (with the likes of Staglin Family Vineyard); Stags Leap District (Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars 1973 S.L.V. Cab won...

