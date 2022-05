How many shoes are too many? According to Shaneco.com, Louisiana ranks 9th in the country when it comes to owning 16 pairs of shoes or more. Owning sixteen pairs of shoes sounds like a lot, but when I opened my own closet, I realize that I easily have double that amount. If I'm being honest, it's more like triple. Don't judge me! I can't speak for anyone else, but when I need some retail therapy, shoes and handbags are usually what I go for. Why? Because trying on clothes can leave you in a bad mood. Shoes never disappoint! That must be why 64% of the people in this study say they'd rather give up alcohol than their favorite pair of shoes.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO