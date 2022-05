Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest is once again seeking to provide the first spot-based Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded fund (ETF) in the US after its previous bid was denied. In a new filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), ARK seeks a rule change that would allow the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF to trade on the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) BZX Exchange.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO