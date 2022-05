If your infield is headlined by Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt, your team is probably already in a pretty good spot. Indeed, the Cardinals are off to a strong start this season thanks in large part to their corner infield cornerstones putting up huge numbers at the plate and continuing to shine on defense. Goldschmidt and Arenado each rank in the top 11 in MLB among position players in FanGraphs WAR. Arenado got off to a scorching start in April (1.125 OPS) and has since cooled down somewhat, while Goldschmidt started cold but has recently been on an absolute tear, posting a 1.260 OPS thus far in May.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO