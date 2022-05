We visited Kauai for six nights in February of 2022. For the first three nights, we stayed on the island’s south shore at the Grand Hyatt Kauai. While that property quickly became one of our favorite hotels that we’d ever stayed at, we had to say farewell after three nights as we had plans to visit the north side of Kauai for the rest of our visit. Thanks to everyone who suggested we split up our trip.

