Eurovision star Sam Ryder is ‘speechless’ about performing at the Queen’s Jubilee concert

Sam Ryder is “a bit speechless” about being selected as one of the acts to perform at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert.

The Eurovision star –who represented the UK in the 2022 contest – has been celebrating ever since competing in Turin, Italy, where he came in second place with an impressive 466 points.

After scoring the highest chart position for a UK Eurovision act in 26 years with original song “Space Man”, the singer-songwriter is now booked to perform at the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday 4 June.

Interviewed on Tuesday’s (24 May) episode of This Morning , Ryder explained what being a part of the Jubilee proceedings meant to him.

“I’m so happy and so grateful for the opportunity, I’m a bit speechless,” he told hosts Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield.

“It’s just wicked to experience something like that and be invited I couldn’t be happier.”

Ryder rose to fame on TikTok prior to being selected as this year’s UK choice for the annual Song Contest.

Through sharing his covers of 4 Non Blondes’ “What’s Up?” and Queen’s “I Want to Break Free”, as well as songs by Sia, Rihanna and Beyoncé, Ryder established a dedicated fanbase, with some videos garnering millions of views.

People have commended the Essex-based star on his powerful vocal skills, with Ryder himself referring to his music style as simply “singing my head off”.

After the singer’s success at Eurovision , fans have agreed that Ryder has earnt his slot at the highly anticipated variety event, which will celebrate the Queen’s 70-year reign on the throne.

The concert, taking place at Buckingham Palace , will be hosted by Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp and be broadcast live on BBC One.

It will include three stages, 3D-projections across the face of the palace and an in-person audience of 10,000.

The event’s official description reads: “With state-of-the-art technology and a stunning stage design, the event will feature an incredible range of highlights from global music stars with a full, live orchestra – to actors from film, TV and the stage telling the story and celebrating some of the most significant cultural moments from The Queen’s seven-decade reign.”

Queen + Adam Lambert will open the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert, 20 years after Brian May performed “God Save the Queen” on Buckingham Palace’s roof to mark the Golden Jubilee.

Also booked to perform is headliner Diana Ross, plus George Ezra. Alicia Keys, Nile Rodgers, opera singer Andrea Bocelli, Duran Duran, composer Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel and Elbow.

As well as music sets, the Platinum Party will also include dance elements with performances from Britain’s Got Talent winners Diversity and the Royal Ballet.

Other stars of sports, the stage and screen such as Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Dame Julie Andrews and Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds will also make appearances.