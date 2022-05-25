ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Eurovision star Sam Ryder is ‘speechless’ about performing at the Queen’s Jubilee concert

By Nicole Vassell
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2skozr_0fpXDZmi00

Sam Ryder is “a bit speechless” about being selected as one of the acts to perform at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert.

The Eurovision star –who represented the UK in the 2022 contest – has been celebrating ever since competing in Turin, Italy, where he came in second place with an impressive 466 points.

After scoring the highest chart position for a UK Eurovision act in 26 years with original song “Space Man”, the singer-songwriter is now booked to perform at the Platinum Party at the Palace on Saturday 4 June.

Interviewed on Tuesday’s (24 May) episode of This Morning , Ryder explained what being a part of the Jubilee proceedings meant to him.

“I’m so happy and so grateful for the opportunity, I’m a bit speechless,” he told hosts Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield.

“It’s just wicked to experience something like that and be invited I couldn’t be happier.”

Ryder rose to fame on TikTok prior to being selected as this year’s UK choice for the annual Song Contest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c9GAx_0fpXDZmi00

Through sharing his covers of 4 Non Blondes’ “What’s Up?” and Queen’s “I Want to Break Free”, as well as songs by Sia, Rihanna and Beyoncé, Ryder established a dedicated fanbase, with some videos garnering millions of views.

People have commended the Essex-based star on his powerful vocal skills, with Ryder himself referring to his music style as simply “singing my head off”.

After the singer’s success at Eurovision , fans have agreed that Ryder has earnt his slot at the highly anticipated variety event, which will celebrate the Queen’s 70-year reign on the throne.

The concert, taking place at Buckingham Palace , will be hosted by Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp and be broadcast live on BBC One.

It will include three stages, 3D-projections across the face of the palace and an in-person audience of 10,000.

The event’s official description reads: “With state-of-the-art technology and a stunning stage design, the event will feature an incredible range of highlights from global music stars with a full, live orchestra – to actors from film, TV and the stage telling the story and celebrating some of the most significant cultural moments from The Queen’s seven-decade reign.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ERPrU_0fpXDZmi00

Queen + Adam Lambert will open the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert, 20 years after Brian May performed “God Save the Queen” on Buckingham Palace’s roof to mark the Golden Jubilee.

Also booked to perform is headliner Diana Ross, plus George Ezra. Alicia Keys, Nile Rodgers, opera singer Andrea Bocelli, Duran Duran, composer Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel and Elbow.

As well as music sets, the Platinum Party will also include dance elements with performances from Britain’s Got Talent winners Diversity and the Royal Ballet.

Other stars of sports, the stage and screen such as Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham, Stephen Fry, Dame Julie Andrews and Paralympian swimmer Ellie Simmonds will also make appearances.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Up to 200 celebrities to sing national anthem to the Queen in pageant finale

Close to 200 national treasures will take to the stage to serenade the Queen by singing the national anthem at the grand finale of the Platinum Jubilee festivities.Stars including Sir David Jason, Harry Redknapp, Sir Cliff Richard, Sandie Shaw, Felicity Kendal, Joe Wicks and Holly Willoughby will join Ed Sheeran in a mass rendition of God Save The Queen outside Buckingham Palace at the end of the pageant next Sunday.The monarch is expected to appear on the balcony – the second of her planned appearances on the famous frontage over the weekend – to bring the national commemorations to a...
WORLD
The Independent

William leads Trooping the Colour full dress rehearsal

The Duke of Cambridge has overseen final preparations for next week’s Trooping the Colour ceremony.The colour of the Irish Guards will be trooped at this year’s event and William, as Colonel of the Regiment, led the full dress rehearsal at Horse Guards Parade on Saturday.William, on horseback, oversaw the 90-minute rehearsal for the annual military spectacle which will this year kick off the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations during the long bank holiday weekend.The Queen, who is 96, has mobility issues and now uses a walking stick.It would be a rare absence during her 70-year reign if she did not to...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sia
Person
Rihanna
Person
Holly Willoughby
Person
David Attenborough
Person
Diana Ross
Person
Roman Kemp
Person
Ellie Simmonds
Person
Ella Eyre
Person
Andrea Bocelli
Person
Craig David
Person
Hans Zimmer
Person
Nile Rodgers
The Independent

Cardi B shares ‘crazy’ footage of yacht sinking in front of her: ‘Y’all see that?’

Cardi B has captured the unbelievable moment that she witnessed a yacht sinking. The rapper was on holiday on Friday (28 May) when she posted a video of a yacht gradually descending into the water to her social media. Over the video, Cardi B – real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar – can be heard saying: “It’s sinking… It’s sinking! A whole motherf***ing… Y’all see that?”Sounding in disbelief over what she was witnessing, the 29-year-old continued: “Oh my God, they can’t do nothing? There ain’t no big boat that could save it?”As the final parts of the boat were disappeared...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Dua Lipa Strikes a Pose in Sheer Netting Dress and Balenciaga’s Viral Cagole Boots

Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa’s shoe style took a turn for the edgy on Saturday with her latest pair — straight from Balenciaga’s spring collection. The “Potion” singer posed in her latest series of Instagram photos, wearing a sultry black dress by The Attico. However, this wasn’t your everyday LBD; the singer’s Fall 2021 piece featured a sheer sleeveless base, overlaid with black netting to create a halter-neck silhouette with a flowing train. The piece gained a glamorous edge from woven silver sequins and a large silver pin holding it together over a black bra and bottoms. Lipa’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Stranger Things season 4: Viewers complain over ‘ridiculous’ explanation to season three cliffhanger

Fans are racing their way through season four of Stranger Things – and already one storyline has some viewers riled up.Season four of the hit Netflix series arrived on Friday (27 May), with seven new episodes now available to watch.*Spoilers for Stranger Things season four, episode two below*Season three ended with Hopper (David Harbour) left presumably dead after a plan to blow up the Russian lab gate to the Upside Down went awry, leaving him inside the chamber with the bomb.While it appeared that Hopper sacrificed his life for the cause, many people suspected that he was not truly...
TV SERIES
The Independent

George RR Martin: ‘I don’t understand how people can come to hate so much something that they once loved’

George RR Martin has spent a lifetime telling stories, so it’s strange to see him lost for words. We’re in the back room of Beastly Books, surrounded by the colourful volumes of his work that line the shelves of the charming little shop he opened three years ago in his adopted home of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Sunk in a high-backed brown leather chair in front of a wall-sized mural of John Singer Sargent’s Edwardian-era oil painting Nonchaloir (Repose), the author has been playing raconteur for the last hour. Eyes twinkling behind silver-framed glasses, he’s been telling the fantastical tale of the son of a longshoreman from New Jersey who grew up reading...
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speechless#Golden Jubilee#Eurovision#Music Stars#The Platinum Party#Tiktok#Song Contest
The Independent

Fan reveals cruel video of Stranger Things star’s friends laughing at her for asking for photo

A woman on TikTok says Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard’s friends mocked her when she asked the actor for a photo at an IHOP.The TikToker, who said her name was Lexi in the video, filmed herself approaching Wolfhard as he was dining with friends at the American pancake house chain. Wolfhard is known for his role as Mike Wheeler in the sci-fi Netflix series.In the clip, Lexi asks the actor to take a photo with him, but his friends at the table are seen “mocking” her in response.“Hi, I don’t want to be awkward but could I get a photo...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Teenager named first ever Scottish Young Musician Solo Performer of the Year

A 14-year-old pianist from Stirlingshire has become the first ever Scottish Young Musicians Solo Performer of the Year.Juliet Robertson, an S2 pupil from Dunblane High School, said she was shocked to learn of her win.She started playing piano aged four and wowed judges at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland (RCS) on Sunday with her performance of Debussy’s Claire de Lune.The teenager is part of the RCS Juniors and has competed in Japan and across Scotland.Juliet was one of 22 of the best young musicians from across Scotland who gathered in Glasgow to compete in the first ever final.A panel of...
MUSIC
The Independent

Patricia Brake death: Porridge and Manhunt star dies aged 79

Porridge star Patricia Brake has died aged 79.News of her death was announced on Twitter by her son Jon McBain who wrote that Brake had died “after a long battle with cancer” on Saturday (28 May).The actor’s agent Scott Marshall Partners later shared the news on social media, adding: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our client and well-loved stage and TV actress, Patricia Brake, at the age of 79, after a very long battle with cancer.”Brake is best known for playing Ingrid in the hit sitcom Porridge, the daughter of Norman Stanley Fletcher...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jennifer Aniston jokes she ‘leaned into the end’ when divorcing Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston has joked that she “leaned into the end” amid her divorce from Brad Pitt.Aniston and Pitt were married in July 2000. They divorced five years later in 2005.The Friends star opened up about the end of their relationship during a recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. It was the final episode of the long-running talk show.Speaking about how she moved forwards after Friends came to an end in May 2004, Aniston said: “Well, you know, I got a divorce and went into therapy.”She then joked: “Oh, and then I  did a movie called The Break-Up. I...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

670K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy