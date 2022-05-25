ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

James Corden condemns ‘backward’ US gun laws after Texas school shooting leaves 19 children dead

By Mike Bedigan
 4 days ago

James Corden has spoken out against gun laws in the US, in the wake of a school shooting in Texas that left 19 children and two adults dead .

Speaking during a monologue after the recording of his show on Tuesday, The Late Late Show host said the thought of his child being in a school shooting is “beyond comprehension”.

“As a father, I can’t imagine the horror of that phone call,” he said. “When I dropped my kids off at school this morning and kissed them goodbye, it doesn’t cross your mind that that could ever be the last goodbye.

“And the thought of that phone call, that your child is the victim in a mass shooting is beyond comprehension as a human being.”

He continued: “I’m so deeply sad for the families of these children, the trauma of the survivors and for the future these kids will never see. It doesn’t make sense to me. It doesn’t reflect the country that I think America is, the America I have always admired.

“You have a problem, you solve it.”

Corden said that, when it comes to gun laws, America is “one of the most backward places in the world”.

“This year, there have been no school shootings in England , there have been no school shootings in Japan. This year, there have been no school shootings in Australia,” he pointed out.

“This year, there have been 27 school shootings in America and 212 mass shootings and we are just five months into the year.”

He added: “I’ll probably be stood here in a week or two, talking about another place. Words of thoughts and prayers will come from our leaders but I fear change never will.

“I hold out hope that this country will eventually change this senseless gun culture and my heart simply goes out to every person in Texas tonight.”

Other US stars including Taylor Swift, Simu Liu, and Amy Schumer have also expressed their shock and anger over the tragedy, as well as actor Matthew McConaughey , who is from the town of Uvalde, where the shooting took place.

Follow live updates on the shooting here .

The Independent

Texas shooting: Gunman’s mother says he ‘had his reasons for what he did’ and begs victims for forgiveness

The mother of a teenager who killed 21 people in a Texas school shooting has begged forgiveness for her son, saying he “had his reasons for doing what he did”.Nineteen students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde were killed in the mass shooting on Tuesday.The massacre, carried out by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was the deadliest school shooting in the US since Newtown, Connecticut, nearly a decade ago.Speaking after her son was shot dead by law enforcement officers, Adriana Martinez Reyes said she had no explanation for his attack on the school.“I have no words to say....
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Family of girl, 10, killed in Uvalde school shooting refuse to appear with Gov Abbott

The mother and father of a Uvalde school shooting victim have refused to speak with Texas Governor Greg Abbott over his support for guns. Kimberly and Felix Rubio refused to meet Mr Abbott on Wednesday after their 10-year-old daughter Lexi was among the 19 children killed by 18-year-old Salvador Ramos at Robb Elementary School.“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,’” Ms Rubio told The New York Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”Remarks made by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, in which he suggested the Uvalde shooter’s mental health was to blame...
UVALDE, TX
thebrag.com

Cardi B under fire after controversial tweet about Texas school shooting

Cardi B has faced major backlash over a controversial post she made on Twitter amid the news that there had been yet another fatal school shooting in the US. On May 24, the world was left shocked and saddened over the news a teenage gunman had killed at least 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Texas.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

NYC subway riders fail to intervene as woman pleads for help in attack

A video has emerged of a woman on the New York City subway pleading for help as a man assaults her while other riders ignore her. The video first began spreading on Wednesday after The Daily Dot published a story about the incident. In the footage, a man in a white hoodie stalks through a subway car screaming expletives and sits down in a seat. The other passengers near the man slide away after he sits down. One woman, who the man sat directly next to, tries to leave, but he reaches up and grabs her hair and yanks her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas father stands guard outside his daughter’s school in wake of Uvalde shooting: ‘I’m watching’

A Texas father has begun standing guard outside his daughter’s elementary school in the wake of the shooting in Uvalde. Ed Chelby said he asked the school superintendent in Killeen for permission to provide himself and other parents “relief” of fears that they could face a similar tragedy. He told KWTX on Thursday that his wife also works at the school, and he has 11 years experience in the US Army and security. “I said I would just be out there unarmed to let people know that I’m watching. Let the parents have a little bit of relief,” Mr Chelby...
KILLEEN, TX
The Independent

Teen furious over father’s engagement pleads guilty to killing future step-mother

A teen in Alabama will spend 50 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to shooting and killing a woman who had gotten engaged to his father.According to police, Ross Jonathan McFarland, 16, killed Dr John McFarland's fiance, Martha White, because his mother had died less than a year prior. Law enforcement officials said Mr McFarland "harboured animosity" toward 66-year-old Ms White, which led to the murder. Police found Ms White dead in a home, where she had been shot in her face. According to AL.com, Ms White was a mother, grandmother, and retired school teacher. Dr McFarland owned...
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Texas shooting survivor, 11, says gunman played music during massacre

A survivor from the Texas school shooting in Uvalde revealed that the gunman who murdered 19 children and two teachers inside a locked classroom played ‘sad’ music while he opened fire.In an interview with CNN producer Nora Neus, 11-year-old Miah Cerrillo provided chilling new details about what went on inside her fourth-grade classroom in the moments before and during 18-year-old Salvador Ramos’s shooting rampage.The 11-year-old conducted the interview off-air with Ms Neus, as her mother said she wasn’t comfortable speaking on air, and the news station also added that the wounded child insisted that she’d only speak with women,...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Husband of teacher killed in Texas shooting dies ‘due to grief’ two days later

The husband of a woman murdered in the Uvalde mass shooting has died of a heart attack two days after the attack. Joe Garcia, the husband of Irma Garcia, 46, one of the two faculty members who was killed by an 18-year-old gunman at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, died from a heart attack just two days after losing his wife. A family member confirmed his passing in a tweet, saying he “passed away due to grief.” The couple had been together since high school and had four children, according to the Dallas News. “I truly am at a...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Salvador Ramos’ grandfather reveals blood-stained house after teen shot grandmother in face

Blood stains still mark the inside of the home where Texas gunman Salvador Ramos shot his grandmother in the face before killing 21 people at a nearby elementary school, according to new video footage.“There’s blood all over,” Rolando Reyes, Ramos’ grandfather, told independent journalist Ali Bradley as they toured the home.Mr Reyes said friends and family had helped him clean blood out of the house, but that drops still remained on door posts and even the ceiling of the Uvalde, Texas, home, where Ramos had recently began living with his grandparents.Police said Ramos’ grandmother Celia Gonzalez was shot in...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Ted Cruz says ‘far more children’ would die if AR-15 is banned

Senator Ted Cruz has claimed banning the high-powered military-style rifle used by mass shooters in a long line of school massacres would result in more children dying because Americans would not be able to use long rifles to stop street robberies. Mr Cruz made the outrageous claim during remarks at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Houston, less than 300 miles from where an 18-year-old gunman used an AR-15-style rifle he’d purchased earlier this month to murder 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas.The Texas Republican spent the majority of his 26-minute speech...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Police contained Texas shooter in classroom and waited an hour for backup ‘because they could have been shot’

A Texas state police official said officers waited nearly an hour for back-up before entering the elementary school classroom where a gunman massacred 19 children and two teachers because they worried they “could’ve been shot.” Evalde police officers were accused by parents of not intervening fast enough when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos armed with an AR-15 barricaded himself inside a classroom, staying inside the room and massacring students, whose bodies were reportedly found in piles and had to be identified via DNA tests. Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chris Olivarez said in a Thursday interview with CNN that the...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Family of rape witness told he was ‘dead meat’ before being shot fear his killer will never be found

The family of a victim who was shot after giving evidence to court for a rape trial has said they fear they will never see justice over his death. Abraham Badru was just 14 when he was handed a bravery award for helping rescue a woman who was being seriously sexually assaulted and later gave evidence in court against the suspects.He was shot dead outside his home twelve years later after living in fear of retribution from those he helped convict, staying indoors, covering his face and changing his name. Now, the victim’s family believe there is a “potential major...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Trump dings Abbott and other Republicans for pulling out NRA meeting after shooting in Uvalde

Former President Donald Trump mocked other Republicans for pulling out of the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Houston after the shooting in Uvalde killed 21 people earlier this week.Mr Trump addressed the annual meeting at the George R Brown Convention Center just three days after Salvador Ramos opened fire and killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.“And unlike some, I didn’t disappoint you by not showing up,” Mr Trump told the crowd to applause.Many Texas’s top Republican officials were slated to address the annual meeting. But many--including Senator John Cornyn, Lieutenant Governor...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

The Independent

