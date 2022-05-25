ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Pets at Home notches up record profits but flags cost pressures

By Holly Williams
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ytr4g_0fpXDUN500

Pets at Home has revealed a record annual profits haul as it capitalised on the boom in pet ownership and vowed to keep prices competitive despite cost pressures.

The group posted a 65.3% surge in underlying pre-tax profits to £144.7 million for the year to March 31 on like-for-like sales up 15.8%.

Reported pre-tax profits on a 53-week basis rose to £148.7 million, up from £106.3 million the previous year.

The company said it is “not immune to current industry-wide inflationary pressures, in particular the impact of raw material, energy and freight costs”.

But it added: “We have clear plans in place to keep our pricing competitive for customers, while doing everything we can to reduce our own costs.”

The group has already taken measures to help reduce its soaring costs, including targeting rent reductions, procurement savings and operational efficiencies.

It said these actions should help keep it on track to meet City expectations for underlying pre-tax profits of £151 million for the current financial year despite the inflation pressures.

The group added that it sources more than 80% of its goods from its home market, which is helping to limit freight and shipping costs.

“We continue to work closely with our broad base of suppliers to mitigate inflation where possible across the supply chain,” it said.

Outgoing chief executive Peter Pritchard, who will hand over the reins to Lyssa McGowan at the end of May after 11 years in charge, said: “Despite another period characterised by significant and evolving external challenges, our performance this year has been noteworthy, delivering record sales, profit, and cash flow.

“I hand over leadership of this great business to Lyssa McGowan with the utmost confidence that Pets at Home will continue to create value for all stakeholders in both the near and longer-term.”

The group’s results show it attracted a record number of new customers, with 7.3 million members now signed up to its pet club, called Very Important Pets, and a 36% jump in puppy and kitten club members.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: I worked at Shell for 33 years – the government is wrong on North Sea oil

I was a principal scientist for the oil company Shell, for which I worked for 33 years. I have a degree in aeronautical engineering and a PhD in fluid mechanics.I recently read a letter from the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, in which he tries to justify government plans to encourage investment in new North Sea oil and gas. He says it would “protect Britain’s energy security” and smooth the “transition to cheap, clean, home-grown energy”, as well as cutting energy bills. But expanding North Sea oil will do none of those things, for several reasons. We don’t own the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Hundreds of swimming pools face closure as soaring energy bills make it ‘too expensive’ to heat water

Hundreds of swimming pools across the country are said to be at risk of closing down as a result of rising energy bills.Gyms and leisure centres have resorted to desperate measures to keep their businesses afloat, and have begun lowering pool temperatures and turning the lights down.Some 85 per cent of public pool operators said they would be forced to reduce services in the next six months to cope with increasing running costs, while 63 per cent said they would be likely to cut staff, a survey by UKActive has found.As inflation hits a 40-year high, and with little government...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Pritchard
The Independent

Restaurant boss warns price of dining out could ‘soar’ in coming months

Restaurateur Hugh Osmond has said the price of dining out could “soar” in the coming months as the UK continues to face a cost of living crisis. The former chief executive of Pizza Express explained that some food product costs had risen by as much as 30 per cent.He added that he expects these higher costs to last “for months” and he predicts food and drink inflation to reach as much as 10 per cent at his restaurants. Osmond, who founded Punch Taverns, said: “It’s a big problem and it’s going to hit food [across all categories].”Speaking to The Mail...
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

The Independent

670K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy