The Working Assembly celebrates New York's Chinatown in this brilliant festival branding

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe award-winning design firm has provided branding and creative support for the Chinatown Night Market, a summer series of food, art, and music, which kicked off last Friday and will continue on four more Friday night dates throughout the summer. The Working Assembly helped create its brand identity, from...

Welcome2TheBronx

Iconic Parkchester statues continue to disappear

Four years ago, Sharon Pandolfo-Perez, who runs The Parkchester Project, reached out to Welcome2TheBronx to inform us about something disturbing: The iconic terracotta statues that adorn the 171 buildings spread across 129 acres in one of the most well-known planned communities in not just The Bronx but New York City were disappearing.
T’yanna Wallace Celebrates Biggie’s B.I.G. 50 Bringing Juicy Pizza To Brooklyn

The Notorious B.I.G.’s B.I.G. 5Oth Birthday was celebrated this weekend by all. The icon’s daughter T’yanna Wallace brought her own pizza to the party, by hosting a pop-up shop in Brooklyn, bringing the flavors of her once “Juicy Pizza” restaurant in Los Angeles, CA, with co-owner, Tyra Myricks (daughter of Jam Master Jay) to her dad’s borough of Brooklyn, NY. On May 21st, 2022, guests stood on line at Lilly’s Pizza Bar (located Downtown Brooklyn), waiting to grab a slice. The limited menu offered a small 12” personal pan pizza providing 3 flavors off of the original menu, Fried Lobster, Jerk Chicken and Oxtail. As the sounds of Biggie filled the room guests mingled, ate, drank and enjoyed the vibes. T’yanna + Tyra celebrated with fans and other influential guests including her brother C.J., Lil Cease, Protect Yo Heart creator + celebrity artist Uncutt Art, entrepreneur and make up mogul Dollhouse Pretty (Chyna), Love + Hip Hop Socialite Paris Phillips amongst others. With over 200 attendees, the Juicy Pizza pop-up shop was a hit. Keep an eye out, Juicy Pizza may be coming to a city near you. When asked if we’ll be seeing more of Juicy Pizza, co-owner Tyra Myricks answered, “Absolutely.”
NYC Public Beaches Open for Summer This Saturday — And 4 Boroughs Get a Party First

With Memorial Day weekend fast approaching many are ready to welcome the unofficial start of summer by heading to the beach. New York City runs 14 miles of sand across more than a half-dozen public beaches: Coney Island and Manhattan beaches in Brooklyn; Midland, Cedar Grove, Wolfe's Pond and South beaches on Staten Island; Orchard Beach in the Bronx; and Rockaway Beach in Queens. All of them will officially open this Saturday with lifeguards on duty daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Sunday, Sept. 12.
The Fendi-obsessed, $350k Rolls Royce-driving ex-con pastor who negotiated NYC subway 'killer's' surrender: Dad-of-two served five years in jail before becoming bishop

Lamor Miller-Whitehead is the founder of the Leaders of the Tomorrow International Church in BrooklynHe was once locked up for five years at Sing Sing for multiple counts of identity fraud and grand larcenyIn 2006, he stole the identities of multiple people in Long Island and in Brooklyn, in a $2million scamThe bishop, who was ordained in 2016, registered his ministry as a for-profit business in 2014 - a year after being releasedHe also claims to have founded youth mentorship programs that have been rebuffed by NYPD and the Brooklyn District Attorney's OfficeWhitehead, who has reportedly been seen in a Maserati and a Bentley, also allegedly owes $250,000 in loans The pastor showed up in a $350k Rolls Royce to negotiate the surrender of Andrew Abdullah on TuesdayAbdullah is accused of shooting dead Daniel Enriquez on a platform of a Q train at Canal St Station on Sunday in an apparently unprovoked attack.
Inmate, 20, dies in NYC jail system, marking sixth DOC death this year

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 20-year-old detainee died while in Department of Correction custody on Saturday, officials said.  Emanuel Sullivan was found unresponsive in his bed at the Robert N. Davoren Center, a DOC spokesperson said. Medical staff arrived and Sullivan was pronounced deceased at around 4:24 p.m.  The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner […]
Louis Vuitton adds luxury to Nike Air Force 1 as the sneaker turns 40: Images of the classic shoe with a glitzy twist

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Before Virgil Abloh succumbed to cancer at the age of 41 in November, the famed Louis Vuitton designer finished what was perhaps his most anticipated project: An unprecedented collaboration with Nike, reimagining the classic Air Force 1 with luxe LV touches and grand hardware. Excessive and over-the-top -- as any LVMH partnership should be -- the collection is a true homage to Abloh and his designer streetwear fascination. And if you’re a sneaker fan, or just a little bit obsessed with two mighty houses of fashion teaming up to create the latest version of culture-driven couture, you might want to check out the company’s high-profile launch that is currently traversing the streets of NYC.
Man gets on packed train in Manhattan, pulls out knife: NYPD

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A knife-wielding man got into a packed subway car in Manhattan and then, upset about being “pressed up against this door” threatened riders, police said Tuesday. The man got onto a southbound no. 6 train at the 77th Street/Lexington Avenue station on Sunday afternoon, officials said. He got aggressive […]
Vacant Newark hotel to become 106-unit multifamily building featuring microapartments

The currently vacant 13-story, 90,000-square-foot hotel at 810 Broad St. will be renovated into a 106-unit multifamily building with a 7,500-square-foot restaurant on the ground floor by Broad Street Ventures Urban Renewal, a subsidiary of Winchester Equities. The microapartments, most of which will be 357 square feet, will be fully...

