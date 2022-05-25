ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Has Landed a New Job as Chief Taste Consultant

Cover picture for the articleKim Kardashian has landed a new gig in the food department, teaming up with Beyond Meat as the company’s new Chief Taste Consultant. The SKIMS founder joins Beyond Meat’s family of ambassadors including Shay Mitchell, Liza Koshy, Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg. The reality star made the...

Hypebae

Jason Momoa Is Apparently a Big Reason as to Why Amber Heard Kept Her Role in 'Aquaman 2'

It’s been reported that Amber Heard kept her role in the Aquaman sequel thanks to Jason Momoa and film director James Wan, who were determined she’d stay. During the defamation trial between Heard and Johnny Depp, President of DC Films, Walter Hamada, testified in a pre-recorded disposition that Heard was almost let go from the film because there was no chemistry between her and Momoa. “The chemistry wasn’t there … This one was more difficult because of lack of chemistry between the two,” he said. Heard’s agent, Jessica Kovacevic, also backed up this claim. However, on Monday, Kathryn Arnold stated that both Momoa and Wan were “committed to her” and “adamant” that she star in the film.
MOVIES
Hypebae

Zara x Rhuigi Drop a Literally Perfect Dad Shoe

RHUDE founder and Bally Creative Director Rhuigi Villaseñor and retail giant Zara joined forces for a new label dubbed RHU, a menswear extension dedicated to redesigning the human uniform. The range includes apparel fans would expect from RHUDE, from half zip anoraks, motocross tees and rugby shirts to varsity jackets, denim and knitwear.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Dua Lipa Strikes a Pose in Sheer Netting Dress and Balenciaga’s Viral Cagole Boots

Click here to read the full article. Dua Lipa’s shoe style took a turn for the edgy on Saturday with her latest pair — straight from Balenciaga’s spring collection. The “Potion” singer posed in her latest series of Instagram photos, wearing a sultry black dress by The Attico. However, this wasn’t your everyday LBD; the singer’s Fall 2021 piece featured a sheer sleeveless base, overlaid with black netting to create a halter-neck silhouette with a flowing train. The piece gained a glamorous edge from woven silver sequins and a large silver pin holding it together over a black bra and bottoms. Lipa’s...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Best Music of May: UMI, Tate McRae, Mahalia and More

Summer is right around the corner and that means it’s time to refresh your playlist with a slew of new chart-topping tracks. From Harry Styles‘ “As It Was” from his latest album Harry’s House to Remi Wolf‘s contagious single “Michael,” we’ve gathered the best music releases from the month of May for you to jam out to. Whether you’re looking for something to listen to in the shower or during your commute, our list below has got you covered.
MUSIC
Hypebae

Austin Butler to Star Alongside Timothée Chalamet in 'Dune: Part 2'

Austin Butler has confirmed that he has been cast in Dune: Part 2. The actor told The New York Times that he has commenced his training for intense knife-fighting to prepare for his role as Feyd-Rautha. The aforementioned character is Baron Harkonnen’s (Stellan Skarsgard) — the leader of House Atreides — favorite nephew and “Beast” Rabban’s (Dave Bautista) brother.
MOVIES
Hypebae

Fashion Meets Technology in Gucci x ŌURA Ring Collaboration

Gucci has unexpectedly joined forces with ŌURA to add a high fashion touch to the tech brand’s smart ring. Fusing fashion with technology and health, the collaboration features Gucci’s 18kt yellow gold double-G logo on the black ŌURA ring. The accessory is equipped with the latest Generation 3 technology, which monitors heart rate, temperature and sleep activity for a holistic wellness and self-discovery experience. This data is accumulated on the ŌURA app that analyzes personalized health metrics to better understand the body.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Luxury Towel Brand BAINA Taps Skincare Label LESSE for Limited-Edition Release

BAINA, a luxury Antipodean toweling brand, has joined forces with skincare label LESSE on a limited-edition drop. Celebrating self-care, the duo has created an exclusive version of the 100% Organic Cotton Bethell Bath Towel using LESSE’s signature colorway, “Mist” and “Salt.” The elegant, minimalist design is highlighted with stripe detailing.
SKIN CARE
Hypebae

BLACKPINK's Jennie Confirms the Group Is Preparing for a Comeback and Upcoming Tour

During a solo interview with Rolling Stone, BLACKPINK‘s Jennie revealed that the group is getting ready to make their return. Jennie started off by reflecting on how difficult the past few years have been before confirming future plans. “I became sick, both mentally and physically, after the last world tour ended [in 2020],” she told the publication in regards to the tour in 2020. “For three years after debuting, we worked nonstop without resting. You know, we were young, in our early 20s. Our sleep systems were breaking down; we weren’t eating properly; I wasn’t hydrating myself — we did that for three to four years, and then started our tour. We were on tour for a year and a half. For a year and a half I didn’t have a home.”
MUSIC
Hypebae

Dominic Fike Under Fire for Disturbing Comment About Amber Heard

Dominic Fike dug his own grave by sharing controversial comments about his opinion on Amber Heard. On May 21, the Euphoria actor performed at Northwestern University. After a set, a fan filmed Fike saying, “Yo, so I’m just gonna come straight out and say it. Actually, I think Amber Heard is hot, dude.” As the crowd started to boo him, Fike continued to say, “I know it’s not a popular opinion and it’s not the focus at the moment, dude, but I’ve been having these visions of her just beating me up — I think it’s hot.” Since then, the video has gone viral, shocking everyone on the internet. “Oh NO… NO THIS IS NOT IT,” one user commented on the video, while another added, “what was the thought process behind this…?”
CELEBRITIES

