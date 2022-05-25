Kim Kardashian Has Landed a New Job as Chief Taste Consultant

Dominic Fike dug his own grave by sharing controversial comments about his opinion on Amber Heard. On May 21, the Euphoria actor performed at Northwestern University. After a set, a fan filmed Fike saying, “Yo, so I’m just gonna come straight out and say it. Actually, I think Amber Heard is hot, dude.” As the crowd started to boo him, Fike continued to say, “I know it’s not a popular opinion and it’s not the focus at the moment, dude, but I’ve been having these visions of her just beating me up — I think it’s hot.” Since then, the video has gone viral, shocking everyone on the internet. “Oh NO… NO THIS IS NOT IT,” one user commented on the video, while another added, “what was the thought process behind this…?”

