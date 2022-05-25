ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Instagram To Undergo a Visual Makeover

Hypebae
 4 days ago

Instagram has announced that it will be visually revamping its app. The social media platform took to its blog to reveal that its colors, typeface, logo and other brand elements will receive a new look. “Our new...

hypebae.com

Hypebae

Luxury Towel Brand BAINA Taps Skincare Label LESSE for Limited-Edition Release

BAINA, a luxury Antipodean toweling brand, has joined forces with skincare label LESSE on a limited-edition drop. Celebrating self-care, the duo has created an exclusive version of the 100% Organic Cotton Bethell Bath Towel using LESSE’s signature colorway, “Mist” and “Salt.” The elegant, minimalist design is highlighted with stripe detailing.
SKIN CARE
Hypebae

Fashion Meets Technology in Gucci x ŌURA Ring Collaboration

Gucci has unexpectedly joined forces with ŌURA to add a high fashion touch to the tech brand’s smart ring. Fusing fashion with technology and health, the collaboration features Gucci’s 18kt yellow gold double-G logo on the black ŌURA ring. The accessory is equipped with the latest Generation 3 technology, which monitors heart rate, temperature and sleep activity for a holistic wellness and self-discovery experience. This data is accumulated on the ŌURA app that analyzes personalized health metrics to better understand the body.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Kendall Jenner Attempts to Slice Another Cucumber

Earlier this month, Hulu aired Episode 5 of The Kardashians, which featured Kendall Jenner failing at cutting a cucumber. Since then, the moment went viral. On May 26, the model took to her Instagram Story to post a photo of a knife and a cucumber on a cutting board with the caption, “here we go again.” Despite keeping the mood light and going along with the jokes, Jenner was “not happy” about the viral occurrence according to her sister, Khloé Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Are BLACKPINK Jennie and BTS V Dating?

Fans are speculating that BLACKPINK‘s Jennie and BTS‘ V are dating. Rumors first surfaced when an image showed the two global K-pop stars allegedly driving together in Jeju. While some claimed that the photo was edited, one anonymous airline employee took to social media to share that they actually witnessed the two traveling together.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Zara x Rhuigi Drop a Literally Perfect Dad Shoe

RHUDE founder and Bally Creative Director Rhuigi Villaseñor and retail giant Zara joined forces for a new label dubbed RHU, a menswear extension dedicated to redesigning the human uniform. The range includes apparel fans would expect from RHUDE, from half zip anoraks, motocross tees and rugby shirts to varsity jackets, denim and knitwear.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Enter the Upside Down With Timex's 'Stranger Things' Collaboration

Arriving just in time for the premiere of Stranger Things Season 4, Netflix has teamed up with Timex to release three Upside Down-themed watches. The collaboration highlights some of Timex’s cult-loved watches from the 1980s. Designs include the Camper, which is updated with upside-down indices and Stranger Things‘ logo printed on the dial in red. The INDIGLO backlight reveals an entirely different look, adding to the Upside Down theme.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Austin Butler to Star Alongside Timothée Chalamet in 'Dune: Part 2'

Austin Butler has confirmed that he has been cast in Dune: Part 2. The actor told The New York Times that he has commenced his training for intense knife-fighting to prepare for his role as Feyd-Rautha. The aforementioned character is Baron Harkonnen’s (Stellan Skarsgard) — the leader of House Atreides — favorite nephew and “Beast” Rabban’s (Dave Bautista) brother.
MOVIES
Hypebae

Adidas Brings Back the UltraBOOST 1.0 "Cream"

The adidas UltraBOOST 1.0 “Cream” is finally making another return. Last seen on the market in 2018, the silhouette features its original design elements, and of course, its signature cream colorway. Crafted from Primeknit material, the upper sports hits of “Chalk White” and “Clear Granite” on the mid-foot cages and branded heel cups. Elsewhere, the lacing system, Three Stripes and tongues are dressed in cream. The BOOST-equipped midsoles and black outsoles round off the sneaker.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Post Malone's 'Twelve Carat Toothache' Album Features Collabs With Doja Cat, Gunna and More

In anticipation of his fourth studio album next week, Post Malone has unveiled the official tracklist for Twelve Carat Toothache. The artist subtly revealed the titles of all 14 tracks on Apple Music, which features collaborations with Doja Cat on “I Like You (A Happier Song),” Gunna on “I Cannot Be (A Sadder Song),” The Kid LAROI on “Wasting Angels” and Fleet Foxes on “Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol.” Additionally, Roddy Ricch and The Weeknd appear on the record from the previously-released songs “Cooped Up” and “One Right Now,” respectively. Other tracks include “Reputation,” “Lemon Tree,” “Wrapped Around Your Finger,” “Insane,” “Euthanasia,” “When I’m Alone” and “Waiting For A Miracle.”
MUSIC
Hypebae

BLACKPINK's Jennie Confirms the Group Is Preparing for a Comeback and Upcoming Tour

During a solo interview with Rolling Stone, BLACKPINK‘s Jennie revealed that the group is getting ready to make their return. Jennie started off by reflecting on how difficult the past few years have been before confirming future plans. “I became sick, both mentally and physically, after the last world tour ended [in 2020],” she told the publication in regards to the tour in 2020. “For three years after debuting, we worked nonstop without resting. You know, we were young, in our early 20s. Our sleep systems were breaking down; we weren’t eating properly; I wasn’t hydrating myself — we did that for three to four years, and then started our tour. We were on tour for a year and a half. For a year and a half I didn’t have a home.”
MUSIC
Hypebae

The Women's Air Jordan 4 Gets Dressed in "Seafoam" Green

Ahead of Jordan Brand‘s official announcement, Instagram sneaker account @zsneakerheadz has unveiled a first look of the Air Jordan 4 Women’s “Seafoam,” which is set to drop next year. As its colorway name suggests, the upcoming silhouette boasts hits of muted green on the midsoles, linings,...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Dominic Fike Under Fire for Disturbing Comment About Amber Heard

Dominic Fike dug his own grave by sharing controversial comments about his opinion on Amber Heard. On May 21, the Euphoria actor performed at Northwestern University. After a set, a fan filmed Fike saying, “Yo, so I’m just gonna come straight out and say it. Actually, I think Amber Heard is hot, dude.” As the crowd started to boo him, Fike continued to say, “I know it’s not a popular opinion and it’s not the focus at the moment, dude, but I’ve been having these visions of her just beating me up — I think it’s hot.” Since then, the video has gone viral, shocking everyone on the internet. “Oh NO… NO THIS IS NOT IT,” one user commented on the video, while another added, “what was the thought process behind this…?”
CELEBRITIES

