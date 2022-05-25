ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Garage Fire Keeps Crews Busy

By Robert Kennedy
94.3 Jack FM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ) – A fire destroyed two vehicles and caused minor damage to a home and...

943jackfm.com

nbc15.com

Flames fill empty Beaver Dam school bus

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - No injuries have been reported after a Beaver Dam school bus became engulfed in flames Thursday afternoon. According to the Beaver Dam Fire Department, at around 1:02 p.m., after receiving report of a fire, crews were dispatched to a gas station on N7160 Raceway Road in Beaver Dam.
BEAVER DAM, WI
wearegreenbay.com

House fire in De Pere causes $100k in damages, kills three pets

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A house fire in De Pere is under investigation after three pets died and caused an estimated $100,000 in damages. According to De Pere Fire Rescue, on May 26 around 9 p.m., crews were sent to the 2300 block of Indy Court for a reported house fire. When crews arrived, ‘moderate’ smoke was found inside the residence.
WSAW

Update: Stevens Point acid leak contained

Stevens Point, Wis. (WSAW) - Hazmat teams are responding to a developing situation in Stevens Point. According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office per the Stevens Point Fire Chief, crews responded to a sulfuric acid leak Thursday night. The initial page said the size of the leak was 400 gallons in size.
STEVENS POINT, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Plymouth rollover crash; driver ejected, flown to hospital

PLYMOUTH, Wis. - A woman was ejected from her vehicle in a Sheboygan County crash Friday, May 27. The crash happened just after noon on County Road J near State Highway 57 in the town of Plymouth. The woman's vehicle rolled over in the single-vehicle crash, the sheriff's office said.
PLYMOUTH, WI
Fond Du Lac, WI
Cars
Fond Du Lac, WI
Accidents
City
Fond Du Lac, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Fond Du Lac, WI
Crime & Safety
wearegreenbay.com

Woman airlifted after rollover crash in Sheboygan County

PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman was airlifted to a local hospital after she was ejected from her vehicle in Sheboygan County. According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, on May 27 around 12 p.m., authorities responded to a reported crash on County Raod J in Plymouth. The crash was described as a single-vehicle rollover crash.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
#Accident#Wi#Wtaq#Alliant Energy
seehafernews.com

Two Manitowoc Residents Arrested for Manufacturing Methamphetamine

Two Manitowoc men were arrested yesterday after authorities learned they were making methamphetamine. An officer watched as a man left his residence in the 1000 block of South 16th Street with a plastic bag in his hands. The man then dumped the bag which the officer believed to be filled...
MANITOWOC, WI
wtmj.com

One person dead in apparent suicide on Hoan Bridge

A large police presence near the Hoan bridge this morning after an apparent suicide attempt. According to the Milwaukee Sheriffs office one person is dead after jumping from the Hoan Bridge. Traffic was not disrupted on the bridge. No other details have been given at this time. We will continue...
MILWAUKEE, WI
waupacanow.com

Fatal crash in Waupaca County

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash shortly before 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 25 in the town of Helvetia. According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was traveling eastbound on State Highway 161 when the driver lost control about one-half mile west of County Trunk E.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac park vandalized again, bathrooms to remain locked

CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – For the fourth time in 2022, the bathrooms at Fireman’s Park have been vandalized. According to the Campbellsport Fire Department, the person responsible for the damage has been caught, “thanks to the cameras in the park and the due diligence of the Campbellsport Police Department.”
CAMPBELLSPORT, WI
Fox11online.com

Police: Search of Oshkosh business uncovers human trafficking operation

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh police say they uncovered a human trafficking operation after searching a spa business. Detectives from the Oshkosh Police Department say video surveillance of the Oregon Street business revealed only men were entering and exiting from it. FOX 11 is not naming the business until formal charges...
OSHKOSH, WI
97ZOK

Drunk on an ATV in This Wisconsin Town, No Problem!

If you have ever been to Union Grove, Wisconsin...the ATV is a common source of transportation. You might even see a few flying around on ATV's with a PBR in hand, don't worry...IT'S LEGAL! JournalTimes. With FIFTEEN different bars to choose from in Union Grove, Wisconsin the preferred method of...
UNION GROVE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Another Green Bay business falls victim to catalytic converter thefts

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Catalytic converters have become increasingly popular for thieves to steal from vehicles, and yet another Green Bay business has had several converters stolen off their vehicles. Macco’s Floor Covering Center on Larsen Road in Green Bay had three company vans get catalytic converters stolen...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oneida PD search for alleged hit and run suspect

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a suspect allegedly involved in a hit and run. In a Facebook post made on May 27, the Oneida Police stated that they are looking for a female. They also ask for you to contact...
ONEIDA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

WisDOT: Bridge in Oshkosh closed, investigating worn components

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A bridge in Oshkosh is closed after bridge engineers reportedly found an issue during a routine inspection. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the Oregon/Jackson Street bridge is closed to vehicle traffic. The closure is so officials can investigate worn gear teeth components.
OSHKOSH, WI
101 WIXX

Man Convicted in Fatal Oconto County Drunk Driving Crash

OCONTO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A motorist was convicted for a fatal drunken driving crash, and will be sentenced July 29. Travis Ragen, 33, pleaded no contest Wednesday to homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle for the November 2019 crash which killed Melissa Cota. Ragen was also convicted...
OCONTO, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two teenagers arrested, charged in Fond du Lac following a physical fight

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating a physical fight between 6 to 7 teenagers. According to a release, preliminary information has led officers to believe a 15-year-old Woodworth Middle School student was riding his bike home when he was confronted by three teenagers in the area of South National Avenue and East 2nd Street.
FOND DU LAC, WI

