Garage Fire Keeps Crews Busy

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - No injuries have been reported after a Beaver Dam school bus became engulfed in flames Thursday afternoon. According to the Beaver Dam Fire Department, at around 1:02 p.m., after receiving report of a fire, crews were dispatched to a gas station on N7160 Raceway Road in Beaver Dam.
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A house fire in De Pere is under investigation after three pets died and caused an estimated $100,000 in damages. According to De Pere Fire Rescue, on May 26 around 9 p.m., crews were sent to the 2300 block of Indy Court for a reported house fire. When crews arrived, ‘moderate’ smoke was found inside the residence.
Stevens Point, Wis. (WSAW) - Hazmat teams are responding to a developing situation in Stevens Point. According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office per the Stevens Point Fire Chief, crews responded to a sulfuric acid leak Thursday night. The initial page said the size of the leak was 400 gallons in size.
PLYMOUTH, Wis. - A woman was ejected from her vehicle in a Sheboygan County crash Friday, May 27. The crash happened just after noon on County Road J near State Highway 57 in the town of Plymouth. The woman's vehicle rolled over in the single-vehicle crash, the sheriff's office said.
PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman was airlifted to a local hospital after she was ejected from her vehicle in Sheboygan County. According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, on May 27 around 12 p.m., authorities responded to a reported crash on County Raod J in Plymouth. The crash was described as a single-vehicle rollover crash.
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Northeast Region has closed the Oregon/Jackson Street bridge near downtown Oshkosh to vehicle traffic to investigate worn gear teeth components. Engineers and inspectors from the DOT Bureau of Structures conduct annual inspections on lift bridges like this one. Those mechanical...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is alerting the public to nightly closures of the I-39/90 northbound ramp to US 12/18 westbound (Exit 142A) in Madison. The closures will take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Tuesday through Thursday nights, May 31-June 2. Additionally, lane...
Two Manitowoc men were arrested yesterday after authorities learned they were making methamphetamine. An officer watched as a man left his residence in the 1000 block of South 16th Street with a plastic bag in his hands. The man then dumped the bag which the officer believed to be filled...
A large police presence near the Hoan bridge this morning after an apparent suicide attempt. According to the Milwaukee Sheriffs office one person is dead after jumping from the Hoan Bridge. Traffic was not disrupted on the bridge. No other details have been given at this time. We will continue...
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash shortly before 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 25 in the town of Helvetia. According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was traveling eastbound on State Highway 161 when the driver lost control about one-half mile west of County Trunk E.
CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – For the fourth time in 2022, the bathrooms at Fireman’s Park have been vandalized. According to the Campbellsport Fire Department, the person responsible for the damage has been caught, “thanks to the cameras in the park and the due diligence of the Campbellsport Police Department.”
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh police say they uncovered a human trafficking operation after searching a spa business. Detectives from the Oshkosh Police Department say video surveillance of the Oregon Street business revealed only men were entering and exiting from it. FOX 11 is not naming the business until formal charges...
If you have ever been to Union Grove, Wisconsin...the ATV is a common source of transportation. You might even see a few flying around on ATV's with a PBR in hand, don't worry...IT'S LEGAL! JournalTimes. With FIFTEEN different bars to choose from in Union Grove, Wisconsin the preferred method of...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Catalytic converters have become increasingly popular for thieves to steal from vehicles, and yet another Green Bay business has had several converters stolen off their vehicles. Macco’s Floor Covering Center on Larsen Road in Green Bay had three company vans get catalytic converters stolen...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a suspect allegedly involved in a hit and run. In a Facebook post made on May 27, the Oneida Police stated that they are looking for a female. They also ask for you to contact...
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A bridge in Oshkosh is closed after bridge engineers reportedly found an issue during a routine inspection. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the Oregon/Jackson Street bridge is closed to vehicle traffic. The closure is so officials can investigate worn gear teeth components.
OCONTO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A motorist was convicted for a fatal drunken driving crash, and will be sentenced July 29. Travis Ragen, 33, pleaded no contest Wednesday to homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle for the November 2019 crash which killed Melissa Cota. Ragen was also convicted...
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating a physical fight between 6 to 7 teenagers. According to a release, preliminary information has led officers to believe a 15-year-old Woodworth Middle School student was riding his bike home when he was confronted by three teenagers in the area of South National Avenue and East 2nd Street.
