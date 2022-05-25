ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac, WI

Fond Du Lac Hospital Expansion Is Underway

By Robert Kennedy
94.3 Jack FM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Advocate Aurora Health is breaking ground at its Fond du Lac clinic campus. The health system kicked off construction and is expanding its location. The 70,000 square-foot expansion will create a new 185,000 square-foot hospital. “What this means is choice in health...

943jackfm.com

cwbradio.com

Marshfield Clinic Breaks Ground on New Wisconsin Rapids Facility

Marshfield Clinic Health System broke ground for its new hospital in Wisconsin Rapids at the existing Marshfield Clinic Wisconsin Rapids Center, 220 24th Street South. Leaders from the Health System and Wisconsin Rapids community were on site to commemorate the groundbreaking. The hospital, which will be named Marshfield Medical Center-River Region at Wisconsin Rapids, will include:
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

ThedaCare updates visitor restrictions, masks still required

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – With COVID-19 cases declining in the area, ThedaCare has announced an update to its visitor restrictions. In a press release sent out by ThedaCare, a decline in COVID-19 cases has allowed ThedaCare to allow more visitor options across its system. Non-COVID patients can have two essential visitors at a time during normal visiting hours. There will be no age restrictions for the visitors.
NEENAH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh bridge closed after inspection

The Wisconsin DOT is waiting for the manufacturer and a national expert to examine the damaged gears. Kiel school bomb threat warns of escalating violence. Kiel schools will remain virtual for the rest of the school year. The city's Memorial Day parade is canceled. SMALL TOWNS: Out of the darkness...
OSHKOSH, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Health officials offer status update

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced ion Thursday, May 26 it has updated the COVID-19 Illness After Vaccination webpage to include additional data on people who are up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. A news release says People are considered up to date when they have...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Fond Du Lac, WI
WBAY Green Bay

COVID-19 in Wisconsin: 10 counties with high community levels, down from 18

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates the spread of the COVID-19 virus is abating. The latest look at community levels of the coronavirus show 10 have high levels compared to 18 a week ago. Twenty-four counties have medium, or elevated, levels, compared to 35 a week ago. The remaining 38 counties have low community levels of the virus.
WISCONSIN STATE
radioplusinfo.com

5-26-22 ssm health dale michels heart and vascular care unveils multi-million expansion project

SSM Health Dale Michels Heart and Vascular Care has announced a multi-million dollar expansion project in Fond du Lac. The $8.5 million expansion is bolstered by a $3 million donation from the Dale Michels family to honor the legacy of the late owner and president of Michels Pipeline Construction who died at age 65 following a heart attack in 1998. Agnesian HealthCare Foundation executive director, Shawn Fisher, says the expansion will address increasing space needs as the number of cardiac physicians and procedures continues to grow. “This project will have an immediate impact on heart care in our community,” Fisher said. Fisher said the project will help reduce wait times for heart procedures, maintain a continuum of care where patients can receive comprehensive heart care in one location, and create semi-private waiting spaces. This is the second donation made by the Michels family, first in 2006 when the family helped launch the Dale Michels Center for Heart Care, now SSM Health Dale Michels Heart and Vascular Care. “At that time our family contributed financial support through the Agnesian HealthCare Foundation with several goals in mind,” Pat Michels said. “With heart disease a major health concern we wanted to educate our community on good heart health and support a necessary facility of cardiac excellence and critical care. Now 16 years later the advancement in local heart care has surpassed our expectations and we’re grateful to be able to support both continued innovation and this vital expansion,” Michels said. Construction is slated to begin June 6 on a new family waiting space. The overall project is expected to be completed in about a year.
FOND DU LAC, WI
cwbradio.com

International Training For Wisconsin Fighter Pilots

Approximately 150 Airmen assigned to the 115th Fighter Wing in Madison, Wisconsin participated in joint-international training at Naval Air Station Key West. Throughout the two-week training, which concluded May 18, Wisconsin Air National Guardsmen and their active duty counterparts worked side-by-side with members of the U.S. Navy, Arizona Air National Guard and the Royal Netherlands Air Force. “Anytime we are able to pick up, go somewhere and execute the mission in a joint-combined environment is always great for everyone,” said Lt. Col. Zachary Griswold, an F-16 Fighting Falcon pilot and the officer in-charge for the 115th Fighter Wing. Due to NAS Key West’s unique location, airspace and ability to host a wide array of different airframes, the 115th Fighter Wing was able to engage in training that can’t be replicated at Volk Field Air National Guard Base or other local training facilities. “With Key West’s training ranges being located primarily over water, a lot of the altitude and speed restrictions we have when flying in Wisconsin are removed,” said Maj. Victor McCoy, an F-16 pilot with the 115th Fighter Wing. “It’s pretty awesome when we get the chance to fly supersonic and train to the maximum capabilities of the jet.”
MADISON, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Master Plan Process Beginning at The Ridges Sanctuary

BAILEYS HARBOR, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A long-range strategy to help manage a popular Door County nature preserve is taking shape. The Ridges Sanctuary started to create its 20-year master plan this week. The plan is being called an opportunity to manage the unique habitat on the1600-acre site in Baileys...
BAILEYS HARBOR, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

SB US 151 cleared at I-39/90/94 after rollover crash

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of southbound U.S. Highway 151 have reopened at Interstate 39/90/94 on Madison’s far east side after a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The rollover crash was reported just after 7 p.m., according to a Dane County dispatcher. WisDOT reported the area was clear around 9:30 p.m. ﻿ Further details, including whether anyone...
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin teachers' union responds to armed educators proposal

MADISON, Wis. — The mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was felt across the nation. In light of that deadly shooting, the Madison Teachers Union weighed in with concerns its hearing from teachers in the district. Michael Jones, president of Madison Teacher's, Inc., said the fear...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Former Marshfield Municipal Clerk Appears in Court

The former Marshfield Municipal Clerk appeared in Wood County Court. Susan Carlson has been charged for allegedly taking tens of thousands of dollars in fines and citation payments and funneling them into her own personal accounts, instead of passing them on to the city's finance office. Many of those funds came in the form of cash payments. The thefts are believed to have happened over a five year period between 2015 and late 2020. Carlson retired from the clerk of courts position in 2021. The case came to light after her replacement found irregularities in the city's books, sparking a year-long investigation.
MARSHFIELD, WI
thebrillionnews.com

Sundae on the Farm canceled for '22

The Calumet County Dairy Promotion Committee has announced that the annual Calumet County “Sundae” on a Dairy Farm will not be held in 2022 due to a scheduling conflict. The annual “Sundae” event will return in 2023. Shiloh Dairy LLC in Brillion will host the 36th...
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Lakeshore Trail Neighbors Lose Court Appeal Against City of Neenah

NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Residents battling the Lakeshore Trail in Neenah lost another court battle Wednesday. The city installed the trail, which opened last June, despite the objections of some residents in the neighborhood. After losing in circuit court, the residents filed an appeal. In a six-page ruling issued...
NEENAH, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Downtown Oshkosh Bridge Closed Indefinitely After Damage Identified in Drawbridge Gear

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Northeast Region has closed the Oregon/Jackson Street bridge near downtown Oshkosh to vehicle traffic to investigate worn gear teeth components. Engineers and inspectors from the DOT Bureau of Structures conduct annual inspections on lift bridges like this one. Those mechanical...
OSHKOSH, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Receives Over 500 Applications to Become Changemakers at Hiring Events

MILWAUKEE, WI – During the State of the County Address in February, County Executive David Crowley announced the “Changemakers” marketing campaign for making Milwaukee County an employer of choice. Since then, the County has aggressively sought top tier talent passionate about making change in their communities through both virtual and in-person hiring events. In the last two months, Milwaukee County departments have held five hiring events, including an all-department hiring event earlier this week at the Mitchell Park Domes.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Is a front license plate required in Wisconsin?

(WFRV) – As people hit the roads for Memorial Day weekend, motorists may see a few vehicles with no front license plate attached. Is that allowed in Wisconsin?. If two license plates are issued by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), state law requires both plates be attached to the vehicle. One must be on the front and the other on the rear.
WISCONSIN STATE

