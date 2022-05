OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – Oshkosh Police are investigating a human trafficking situation involving a business. Detectives have been investigating a business called Oriental Spa, which is located at 1000 Oregon Street. Video surveillance revealed that only men were entering and exiting from that business. A search warrant was served at that location and two females were located inside along with $1,325.00.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO