CARBON HILL, Ala. — UPDATE: The Walker County Sheriff's Office announced an arrest Friday afternoon in connection with a fatal home invasion in Carbon Hill on Thursday. WCSO said Paula Painter, of Carbon Hill, is charged with two counts of felony murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of first-degree robbery. The sheriff's office said Painter's charges stem from her involvement in assisting two men with planning and attempting to carry out a home invasion and robbery.

WALKER COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO