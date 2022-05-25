ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

School massacre continues Texas' grim run of mass shootings

By PAUL J. WEBER
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ICaES_0fpX1qU400
Texas School Shooting Guns FILE - Demonstrators hold a banner to protest the visit of President Donald Trump to the border city after the Aug. 3 mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, on Aug. 7, 2019. A gunman killing multiple elementary school children and adults in Texas on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, adds to the state's grim recent history of mass shootings. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File) (Andres Leighton)

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — Once again, one of America's deadliest mass shootings happened in Texas.

Past shootings targeted worshippers during a Sunday sermon, shoppers at a Walmart, students on a high school campus and drivers on a highway. Among the latest victims were 19 children and two teachers in the small town of Uvalde, west of San Antonio, where on Tuesday a gunman opened fire inside an elementary school in the nation's deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade.

Each of those tragedies in Texas — which resulted in more than 85 dead in all — occurred in the last five years.

But as the horror in Uvalde plunges the U.S. into another debate over gun violence, Texas and the state's Republican-controlled government have by now demonstrated what is likely to happen next: virtually nothing that would restrict gun access.

Lawmakers are unlikely to adopt any significant new limits on guns. Last year, gun laws were actually loosened after a gunman at a Walmart in El Paso killed 23 people in a racist 2019 attack that targeted Hispanics.

“I can't wrap my head around it,” said state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, a Democrat whose district includes Uvalde. “It's disturbing to me as a policymaker that we have been able to do little other than create greater access to these militarized weapons to just about anyone who would want them.”

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott identified the gunman as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos. The gunman was killed by authorities.

The cycle in Texas — a mass shooting followed by few if any new restrictions on guns — mirrors GOP efforts to block stricter laws in Congress and the ensuring outrage from Democrats and supporters of tougher gun control.

President Joe Biden angrily made a renewed push Tuesday evening after the tragedy in Uvalde. "When in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby?" he asked in an address from the White House.

The shooting in Texas happened days before the National Rifle Association is set to hold its annual meeting in Houston, where Abbott and other Republican leaders are scheduled to speak.

Even as Biden’s party has slim control of Congress, gun violence bills have stalled in the face of Republican opposition in the Senate. Last year, the House passed two bills to expand background checks on firearms purchases, but both languished in the 50-50 Senate where Democrats need at least 10 Republican votes to overcome objections from a filibuster.

"It sort of centers around the issue of mental health. It seems like there’s consensus in that area,” No. 2 Senate GOP leader John Thune said about how Congress should respond to the Uvalde shooting. He did not specify what that would be.

In Texas, any changes to gun access would not come until lawmakers return to the Capitol in 2023. In the past, calls for action have faded.

Abbott, who is up for reelection in November, said the shooting in Uvalde was carried out “horrifically, incomprehensibly” on children. He did not immediately say how or whether Texas would respond to this latest mass shooting on a policy level, but since he became governor in 2015, the state has only gotten more relaxed when it comes to gun laws.

Exactly one year before the Uvalde shooting, the GOP-controlled Legislature voted to remove one of the last major gun restrictions in Texas: required licenses, background checks and training for the nearly 1.6 million registered handgun owners in the state at the time.

Abbott signed the measure, which came at the end of what was the Texas Legislature's first chance to act after the Walmart attack.

A year later, a man went on a highway shooting rampage in the West Texas oil patch that left seven people dead, spraying bullets into passing cars and shopping plazas and killing a U.S. Postal Service employee while hijacking her mail truck.

Following a shooting at Santa Fe High School in 2018 that killed 10 people near Houston, Abbott signaled support for so-called red flag laws, which restrict gun access for people deemed dangerous to themselves or others. But he later retreated amid pushback from gun-rights supporters.

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who won the GOP nomination for a third term Tuesday, told Fox News after the Uvalde shooting that the best response would be training teachers and "hardening" schools.

Democrat state Rep. Joe Moody recalled the hope he felt that the Walmart shooting in his border city might finally lead to reforms.

“And the only answer you get when we go to the Capitol is, ‘More guns, less restrictions,'" Moody said. "That’s it.'”

___

Associated Press writers Alan Fram and Lisa Mascaro in Washington contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

Related
WGAU

Biden visits memorial to victims of Texas school shooting

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden offered comfort Sunday to a city gripped by grief and anger as they paid respects at a memorial to 19 students and two teachers slain during a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school. The...
UVALDE, TX
WGAU

Justice Dept. to review response to Texas school shooting

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — The Justice Department said Sunday it will review the law enforcement response to the Texas school shooting, an unusual federal look back prompted by questions about the shifting and at times contradictory information from authorities that have enraged a community in shock and sorrow.
UVALDE, TX
WGAU

After Texas shooting, schools around US boost security

In the aftermath of the elementary school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, schools around the U.S. have brought in additional security staff and restricted visitors as they deal with a new rash of copycat threats. For some families and educators it all has added to uneasiness in the wake of the...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
El Paso, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
WGAU

Biden called again to mourn with a city stricken by grief

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are hoping to console a city stricken by grief and anger when they meet with families affected by the mass shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed 19 students and two teachers. The visit...
UVALDE, TX
WGAU

Official: Girl told 911 'send the police now' as cops waited

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — Students trapped inside a classroom with a gunman repeatedly called 911 during this week's attack on a Texas elementary school, including one who pleaded, "Please send the police now," as officers waited more than an hour to breach the classroom after following the gunman into the building, authorities said Friday.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
John Thune
Person
Ken Paxton
Person
Joe Biden
WGAU

Texas school shooting: Mother of Uvalde gunman asks for forgiveness

The mother of the gunman who fatally shot 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday asked for forgiveness in an interview with a Spanish-language news outlet. “Forgive me,” Adriana Martinez, the mother of Salvador Ramos, told CNN affiliate Televisa in an interview posted...
UVALDE, TX
WGAU

Police inaction moves to center of Uvalde shooting probe

The actions — or more notably, the inaction — of a school district police chief and other law enforcement officers have become the center of the investigation into this week's shocking school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The delay in confronting the shooter — who was inside the school...
UVALDE, TX
WGAU

Christian nationalism on the rise in some GOP campaigns

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — The victory party took on the feel of an evangelical worship service after Doug Mastriano won Pennsylvania's Republican gubernatorial primary this month. As a Christian singer led the crowd in song, some raised their arms toward the heavens in praise. Mastriano opened his remarks...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAU

TIMELINE: Texas elementary school shooting, minute by minute

In the hours and days following the fatal shooting of 19 children and their two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday, authorities gave shifting and at times contradictory information of what happened and how they responded. The investigation of the massacre is ongoing, but much is...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Texas Legislature#West Texas#Texas Attorney General#Violent Crime#Ap#Republican#Hispanics#Democrat
WGAU

Texas school shooting: Matthew McConaughey visits hometown of Uvalde

UVALDE, Texas — Actor Matthew McConaughey visited his hometown of Uvalde on Friday, three days after an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at the small Texas town’s Robb Elementary School, KSAT-TV reported. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, shared images of McConaughey’s visit with both...
UVALDE, TX
WGAU

Meghan pays respect to Texas school shooting victims

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, made a visit to a memorial site for the victims involved in the deadly elementary school shooting in Texas. Meghan placed white flowers tied with a purple ribbon at a memorial outside the Uvalde County Courthouse on Thursday. She paid her respects after a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde.
UVALDE, TX
WGAU

Students who survived Texas school attack describe scene

UVALDE, Texas — (AP) — A young survivor of the massacre at a Texas elementary school said she covered herself with a friend's blood and pretended to be dead while she waited for help to arrive. Miah Cerrillo, 11, told CNN that she and a friend called 911...
UVALDE, TX
WGAU

Fire, looming ruling don't stop new Wyoming abortion clinic

CASPER, Wyo. — (AP) — When organizers earlier this year settled on a summer opening for a new women's health clinic in Wyoming, they felt upbeat about their plans even as they knew they would face opposition to what will be the only such clinic to offer abortions in the state.
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
WGAU

In Georgia, 2 Black candidates to compete for Senate seat

COLUMBUS, Ga. — (AP) — Wayne Black was one of the few African Americans in the crowd as about 100 people gathered recently at the Republican Party headquarters near Columbus, Georgia, to hear from U.S. Senate candidate and football legend Herschel Walker. A member of the Muscogee County...
COLUMBUS, GA
WGAU

Workers vote to become first unionized Starbucks in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — (AP) — Starbucks has until later this week to file any objections with the National Labor Relations Board after workers at a shop in Birmingham became the first of the company's locations in Alabama to vote to organize. Baristas and other employees at a downtown...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
70K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy