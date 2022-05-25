ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environmental activists protest at TotalEnergies shareholder meeting

 3 days ago
Environmental activists take part in a protest as TotalEnergies holds its annual shareholders meeting in Paris, France, May 25, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

PARIS, May 25 (Reuters) - Environmental activists from Greenpeace France and other organisations launched a protest on Wednesday outside TotalEnergies' (TTEF.PA) company annual general meeting (AGM), to demonstrate against the company's environmental policies.

Greenpeace France published a video on its Twitter account (@greenpeacefr) showing one of its members at the protest, claiming over 300 activists were mobilised to ask TotalEnergies to stop its activities that were "lethal for the climate".

Images posted on social media from protesters showed demonstrators with banners such as "LNG Total Chaos".

A Reuters witness said there were about 250 protesters and that some activists had chained themselves to each other.

Jean-Francois Juillard, the head of Greenpeace France, said on Twitter that activists were also asking TotalEnergies to withdraw from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine and were calling for an end to all new fossil fuel energy projects.

Reporting by Benjamin Mallet;Johanna Geron, Dominique Vidalon; editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Jason Neely

Reuters

Reuters

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

