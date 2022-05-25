509-J hopes to spark love of reading with Gift of Literacy event

Gift of Literacy event hosts rst graders for author talk and storytelling workshop

On Friday, May 20, first grade students from Jefferson County School District 509-J came together to celebrate The Gift of Literacy at the Madras Performing Arts Center.

This event is the culmination of the 11th Annual Gift of Literacy program. The program, which runs for eight months, is designed to promote the love of reading at an early age and inspire long-term success in school and in life.

Students met with children's author Eric Kimmel, and read aloud from one of his books. He also led them in creating stories of their own. Kimmel began dreaming about becoming an author in kindergarten. He has published more than fifty titles, many of which have won numerous state awards, appeared on school and library recommended lists, and won prestigious awards such as the Caldecott Honor Medal (Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins) and the Sydney Taylor Picture Book Award (The Chanukkah Guest and Gershon's Monster).

"Our main goal is to ensure students flourish in reading and have fun with literacy," said Melinda Boyle, Director of Curriculum and Instruction. "It is my favorite day of the year, and I am so excited to return to an in-person event. I love watching the children open their books and seeing the excitement in their eyes when they start reading."

There will still be no shortage of learning and educational time. Students will receive a copy of one of the six books highlighted in this year's program, a book bag filled with educational goodies, a water bottle, headphones, a t-shirt and more.

This annual event is designed to encourage a love of reading and increase the literacy rates of students in the Jefferson County community.

The program was initiated by the Jefferson County Rotary Club, Madras, and is sponsored by a federal Innovative Approaches to Literacy grant, Bright Wood Quality Millwork, Madras Education Association, Mid Oregon Credit Union, PayneWest Insurance, Pratum Co-op, Rotary International, St. Charles Health Systems, Warm Springs Power and Water, and Jefferson County School District. This event will also be in honor of Dr. Doug Lieuallen. He and his wife, Patty, have been longtime supporters of the Gift of Literacy.

The above is taken from a press release from the Jefferson County School District 509-J

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.