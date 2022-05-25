ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OR

509-J hopes to spark love of reading with Gift of Literacy event

By Kiva Hanson
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 4 days ago

Gift of Literacy event hosts  rst graders for author talk and storytelling workshop

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KlSM3_0fpWojlq00

On Friday, May 20, first grade students from Jefferson County School District 509-J came together to celebrate The Gift of Literacy at the Madras Performing Arts Center.

This event is the culmination of the 11th Annual Gift of Literacy program. The program, which runs for eight months, is designed to promote the love of reading at an early age and inspire long-term success in school and in life.

Students met with children's author Eric Kimmel, and read aloud from one of his books. He also led them in creating stories of their own. Kimmel began dreaming about becoming an author in kindergarten. He has published more than fifty titles, many of which have won numerous state awards, appeared on school and library recommended lists, and won prestigious awards such as the Caldecott Honor Medal (Hershel and the Hanukkah Goblins) and the Sydney Taylor Picture Book Award (The Chanukkah Guest and Gershon's Monster).

"Our main goal is to ensure students flourish in reading and have fun with literacy," said Melinda Boyle, Director of Curriculum and Instruction. "It is my favorite day of the year, and I am so excited to return to an in-person event. I love watching the children open their books and seeing the excitement in their eyes when they start reading."

There will still be no shortage of learning and educational time. Students will receive a copy of one of the six books highlighted in this year's program, a book bag filled with educational goodies, a water bottle, headphones, a t-shirt and more.

This annual event is designed to encourage a love of reading and increase the literacy rates of students in the Jefferson County community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11g28I_0fpWojlq00

The program was initiated by the Jefferson County Rotary Club, Madras, and is sponsored by a federal Innovative Approaches to Literacy grant, Bright Wood Quality Millwork, Madras Education Association, Mid Oregon Credit Union, PayneWest Insurance, Pratum Co-op, Rotary International, St. Charles Health Systems, Warm Springs Power and Water, and Jefferson County School District. This event will also be in honor of Dr. Doug Lieuallen. He and his wife, Patty, have been longtime supporters of the Gift of Literacy.

The above is taken from a press release from the Jefferson County School District 509-J

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Jottings: Response to Jeanie Anderson's lyrics

We will ask you to listen, for the answers you request. Giving you information you've not heard. You will hear the chorus of our unexpected wisdom in your presence. Response to Jeanie Anderson's lyrics, asking the questions,. What will become of the children? Who will nurture the children? Who will...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Literacy Rates#Hanukkah#509 J
Portland Tribune

Memorial Day ceremony set at Willamette National Cemetery

The May 30 wreath-laying event is the first since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.A public Memorial Day ceremony will be held at Willamette National Cemetery for the first time since before the pandemic. The one-hour wreath-laying ceremony, organized by the Department of Veterans Affairs, is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 30, at 11800 S.E. Mt. Scott Boulevard. It will include speeches, the playing of Taps and a rifle salute. F-15 Eagle fighter jets from the Portland Air National Guard base are also slated to fly low over the event just as it begins. The 234th Army Band and the Portland Police Highland Guard Pipe Band will perform music at the solemn gathering. The event is free, open to the public and attendees are encouraged to wear masks and socially distance. Organizers will post directional signs near the cemetery. More information on the ceremony can be found here. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of the Portland Tribune. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Estacada News

Serving their neighbors: Kristy's food cart offers 'down-home' cooking on Estacada's Main Street

Kristy's menu includes a smash burger, a chicken sandwich, a Philly cheesesteak and moreOne of Estacada's newest food carts is focused on community. In March, Kristy and Vince Adams opened Kristy's Down Home Cookin' at 367 S.E. Main St. The Estacada residents want to offer their neighbors another option for quality and affordable food. "We're going on 13 years in Estacada, and we don't ever plan on leaving," Vince said. "People said to us, 'You could put your cart somewhere else,' and we said, 'That's not what we want to do.' We want to serve the people of Estacada and...
ESTACADA, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland launches online Veterans Memorial

The digital tribute honors veterans as the city decides the future of the one at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum.The city of Portland has launched an online memorial honoring local fallen veterans while it decides how to replace the aging physical display at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The online memorial features the names and biographies of all veterans memorialized at the coliseum and much more. Among other things, it includes a history of the coliseum and original memorial, and an invitation to submit stories of other veterans. The online memorial went live on Friday, May 27, three days ahead of Memorial...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Community supports family of Beaverton 13-year-old

Conestoga Middle School student Milana Li died in what police say was a homicide. Her GoFundMe has reached $45,000. The family of 13-year-old Milana Li, who was found dead in Beaverton on Tuesday, May 10, has received an outpouring of support from the local community. Rstay Hofman, a close friend...
BEAVERTON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Jefferson County, OR
City
Madras, OR
Portland Tribune

Student innovation celebrated at Oregon Tech's 'IdeaFest'

Annual showcase features student projects across fields of engineering, technology, manufacturing and more. The Oregon Institute of Technology's annual "IdeaFest" returned in-person for 2022 to showcase student research projects and recognize the hard work and innovation of nearly 40 scholars in applied sciences. Poster presentations lining an exhibit room at...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Portland Tribune

Metro President Lynn Peterson wins second term

Incumbent will receive more than 50% of the vote even though ballots are still being counted. Metro President Lynn Peterson has been reelected to a second term, even though ballots are still being counted in the Clackamas County portion of the elected regional government. Updated unofficial returns showed Peterson with...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Westside mayors talk progress at forum

After two years of Zoom calls, 10 area mayors met in-person to discuss progress in their cities. After a two-year hiatus in which local mayors found themselves meeting virtually via Zoom, area mayors gathered in person on Thursday, May 26, for a breakfast forum in Tigard. The annual event, hosted...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Are smashed windows effective protests? Businesses weigh in

For businesses near City Hall, broken windows have become a way of life as protests start anew. When a breakaway group of Black Bloc left the abortion rights demonstration in downtown Portland on May 3, they may have officially opened Portland's summer vandalism season. They broke two windows in the large Starbucks in the PacWest Center behind City Hall, and all the windows in the Porter Hotel's coffee shop, called The Portland Exchange, at Southwest Second Avenue and Jefferson Street. Most of the graffiti that night related to Justice Samuel Alito's leaked opinion favoring the overturn of Roe...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Smashing capitalism, or just glass?

Downtown Portland business owners talk about how they feel having their windows broken. When a breakaway group of Black Bloc left the abortion rights demonstration in downtown Portland on May 3, they may have officially opened Portland's summer vandalism season. They broke two windows in the large Starbucks in the PacWest Center behind City Hall, and all the windows in the Porter Hotel's coffee shop, called The Portland Exchange, at Southwest Second Avenue and Jefferson Street. Most of the graffiti that night related to Justice Samuel Alito's leaked opinion favoring the overturn of Roe v Wade and restricting abortion...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Baseball Slideshow: Clackamas 6, Lake Oswego 1

Check out this slideshow of the best images from the Clackamas baseball team's win over Lake Oswego. Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos. So here's a slideshow of the best images from the the Clackamas baseball team's 6-1 win over...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Estacada News

Journeying through the forest along Highway 224

While some locations surrounding the Clackamas River, Highway 224 remain closed, others are ready for visitors Visitors to the Mt. Hood National Forest can drive along Highway 224 again, but activities in the area will look different than they have in years past. After an 18 month closure as a result of the 140,000 acre Riverside Fire, a stretch of the highway at the entrance to the forest reopened on Saturday, May 1. Visitors can access the highway until they reach the Ripplebrook area. Many trails and campsites in the Clackamas River Ranger District remain closed, though some recreation and...
ESTACADA, OR
Portland Tribune

West Linn, Oregon City weigh bike-ped bridge proposal

City officials discuss contextual significance of adopting the long-term project into formal plans. Oregon City and West Linn's elected officials are weighing the pros and cons of adding an Oregon Department of Transportation-proposed bike and pedestrian bridge crossing the Willamette River to their Transportation System Plans, thereby codifying their intent to fund the project in the future.
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

Pickles hope to keep Walker Stadium hopping in busy June

As players continue to arrive, Portland's summer collegiate baseball team eyes pitching depth, defense for success. The Portland Pickles expected to have about half of their roster together when the West Coast League season begins on May 31. Such is the nature of a summer collegiate wood-bat baseball season. Players, after all, must first fulfill commitments on and off the field to their colleges. So, trying to predict how a team might fare in the standings is foolish. Mark Magdaleno, who has been with the team as an assistant coach since its first season in 2016, took over as the...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
23K+
Post
548K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy