Garage Fire Keeps Crews Busy

PORT EDWARDS, WI (WSAU) — A house fire in the Village of Port Edwards led to a large drug bust last weekend. The fire was reported Sunday, May 22nd and while crews were working to put out the blaze they noticed several signs that drug activity could be taking place in the home. A search warrant was issued, which led to the discovery of large amounts of cocaine, meth, and marijuana.

PORT EDWARDS, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO