Garage Fire Keeps Crews Busy

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A house fire in De Pere is under investigation after three pets died and caused an estimated $100,000 in damages. According to De Pere Fire Rescue, on May 26 around 9 p.m., crews were sent to the 2300 block of Indy Court for a reported house fire. When crews arrived, ‘moderate’ smoke was found inside the residence.
Stevens Point, Wis. (WSAW) - Hazmat teams are responding to a developing situation in Stevens Point. According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office per the Stevens Point Fire Chief, crews responded to a sulfuric acid leak Thursday night. The initial page said the size of the leak was 400 gallons in size.
PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman was airlifted to a local hospital after she was ejected from her vehicle in Sheboygan County. According to the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office, on May 27 around 12 p.m., authorities responded to a reported crash on County Raod J in Plymouth. The crash was described as a single-vehicle rollover crash.
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Northeast Region has closed the Oregon/Jackson Street bridge near downtown Oshkosh to vehicle traffic to investigate worn gear teeth components. Engineers and inspectors from the DOT Bureau of Structures conduct annual inspections on lift bridges like this one. Those mechanical...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is alerting the public to nightly closures of the I-39/90 northbound ramp to US 12/18 westbound (Exit 142A) in Madison. The closures will take place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Tuesday through Thursday nights, May 31-June 2. Additionally, lane...
Two Manitowoc men were arrested yesterday after authorities learned they were making methamphetamine. An officer watched as a man left his residence in the 1000 block of South 16th Street with a plastic bag in his hands. The man then dumped the bag which the officer believed to be filled...
PORT EDWARDS, WI (WSAU) — A house fire in the Village of Port Edwards led to a large drug bust last weekend. The fire was reported Sunday, May 22nd and while crews were working to put out the blaze they noticed several signs that drug activity could be taking place in the home. A search warrant was issued, which led to the discovery of large amounts of cocaine, meth, and marijuana.
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash shortly before 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 25 in the town of Helvetia. According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was traveling eastbound on State Highway 161 when the driver lost control about one-half mile west of County Trunk E.
CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – For the fourth time in 2022, the bathrooms at Fireman’s Park have been vandalized. According to the Campbellsport Fire Department, the person responsible for the damage has been caught, “thanks to the cameras in the park and the due diligence of the Campbellsport Police Department.”
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Oshkosh police say they uncovered a human trafficking operation after searching a spa business. Detectives from the Oshkosh Police Department say video surveillance of the Oregon Street business revealed only men were entering and exiting from it. FOX 11 is not naming the business until formal charges...
If you have ever been to Union Grove, Wisconsin...the ATV is a common source of transportation. You might even see a few flying around on ATV's with a PBR in hand, don't worry...IT'S LEGAL! JournalTimes. With FIFTEEN different bars to choose from in Union Grove, Wisconsin the preferred method of...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Catalytic converters have become increasingly popular for thieves to steal from vehicles, and yet another Green Bay business has had several converters stolen off their vehicles. Macco’s Floor Covering Center on Larsen Road in Green Bay had three company vans get catalytic converters stolen...
MADISON, Wis. — Three people were stabbed at a Madison bar early Thursday morning, city police said. The incident occurred just after 1 a.m. at Club LaMark near the intersection of North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue. According to a press release, the three people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are still searching for the suspect. Further...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oneida Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a suspect allegedly involved in a hit and run. In a Facebook post made on May 27, the Oneida Police stated that they are looking for a female. They also ask for you to contact...
OCONTO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A motorist was convicted for a fatal drunken driving crash, and will be sentenced July 29. Travis Ragen, 33, pleaded no contest Wednesday to homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle for the November 2019 crash which killed Melissa Cota. Ragen was also convicted...
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – The Fond du Lac Police Department is investigating a physical fight between 6 to 7 teenagers. According to a release, preliminary information has led officers to believe a 15-year-old Woodworth Middle School student was riding his bike home when he was confronted by three teenagers in the area of South National Avenue and East 2nd Street.
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A human trafficking incident is being investigated by the Oshkosh Police Department. The incident involves a business called Oriental Spa, located at 1000 Oregon Street in Oshkosh. According to a release, video surveillance showed that only men were entering and exiting the business, a search...
