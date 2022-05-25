Ukraine’s Zelenskiy offers condolences over Texas school shooting

On a rare trip to the front line, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky visited soldiers in the city of Kharkiv. His country’s troops succeeded in pushing back the Russian forces from their positions around the northeastern city several weeks ago. “I feel boundless pride in our defenders. Every day, risking their lives, they fight for Ukraine’s freedom,” Mr Zelensky said after his visit. Long-distance Russian bombardments were heard in the area on the same day as his trip. The Kremlin’s attack on the city has gutted more than 2,000 residential buildings, the regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said. The Ukrainian army has recaptured another...
Comments / 0