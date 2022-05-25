Graduates, mount up! Seniors reach the end of their high school trail

Susan Eleanor Pahn Hacker, 72, of Ammon, passed away March 6, 2022, at her home. Susan was born December 3, 1949, in San Diego, California, to George Pahn and Eleanor F. Hacker Pahn. She grew up and attended schools in California and graduated from Coronado High School. She continued her education and earned her Master's Degree in Social Work. Sue took great pride in helping those in need and doing her part to give back to her community. Susan made her home in Ammon, Idaho, where she worked as a social worker. Sue loved to travel and spent a large portion of her retirement years doing just that. She was an avid diver, water baby and adventure seeker. Sue also had a love for animals and was able to spoil her fair share over the years. Susan is survived by her significant other, John Hughes; brothers, Tim Hacker and Andy Hacker; along with numerous family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to an animal shelter or rescue in Sue's name. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Susan 12/3/1949 - 3/6/2022Eleanor Hacker.

