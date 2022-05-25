ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Yankees sock four homers, edge Orioles in 11 innings

 4 days ago
Jose Trevino drove in the winning run with an 11th-inning single, lifting the New York Yankees to a 7-6 win against the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night.

Trevino went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs, Gleyber Torres homered twice and Anthony Rizzo also went deep for the Yankees, who ended a season-high three-game losing streak.

New York left-hander Jordan Montgomery threw six-plus innings, allowing two runs and four hits. He struck out five and didn’t walk a batter but is still looking for his first win this season after nine starts.

Yankees reliever Clarke Schmidt (3-2) pitched a scoreless 10th before giving up a run in the 11th on back-to-back groundouts.

Baltimore’s Rougned Odor drove in four runs, including three on a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning. Austin Hays also homered, and starter Bruce Zimmermann allowed four runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings, striking out five without issuing a walk.

New York’s Isiah Kiner-Falefa tied the score 6-6 with a one-out RBI single off Bryan Baker (1-2) in the 11th. Marwin Gonzalez followed with another single before Trevino hit a ball sharply down the left-field line to score the winning run.

Rizzo hit a two-strike fastball into the second deck for a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Trevino went deep with one out in the third to make it 2-0.

Torres hit the third two-strike solo homer of the game off Zimmermann with two outs in the fourth to make it 3-0.

Odor drove in a run with a fifth-inning groundout to cut the deficit to 3-1.

Montgomery started the seventh inning and surrendered a leadoff homer to Hays to cut the deficit to 3-2, ending the lefty’s night.

Michael King entered and gave up a one-out single to Adley Rutschman and a walk to Ramon Urias before Odor hit a line-drive three-run homer to right for a 5-3 lead.

Torres went deep for the second time in the game with one out in the bottom of the seventh to cut the gap to 5-4 and end Zimmermann’s night.

Logan Gillaspie entered and got the second out of the inning, but then he allowed a single, a hit batter and an RBI single by Trevino to tie the score 5-5.

--Field Level Media

