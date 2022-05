The San Francisco Giants fell to the Cincinnati Reds, 5-1, on Friday night but for manager Gabe Kapler, that wasn’t even the worst of it. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Kapler made the call for relief pitcher Jake McGee, who had just come off of IL earlier that day. However, there was one major oversight that prevented McGee from entering the game: he wasn’t eligible to play.

