Chicago Cubs (18-24, third in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (12-30, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (2-4, 4.89 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Reds: Luis Castillo (0-2, 4.60 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -129, Cubs +110; over/under is 8...