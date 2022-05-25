ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CLT Airport Overlook to Close During New Runway Construction

By TheOlympiaDShow
 4 days ago

Source: jun xu / Getty


The overlook at Charlotte Douglas International Airport will be relocated due to the construction of a proposed new runway, said airport officials.

Located off Old Dowd Road, the overlook is a popular spot for those looking to watch planes land and take off from the airport. It also provides a view of the Charlotte skyline in the distance.

Charlotte Douglas plans to start construction on the fourth runway. Airport officials say the current overlook will remain open until the new area is open to the public.

There is currently no projected date for the opening of the new overlook, but officials say construction will begin by 2028.

