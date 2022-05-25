S.Korean stocks rebound, won hits three-week high

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won hits three-week high

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, May 25 (Reuters)

** South Korean shares rebounded on Wednesday, tracking gains in U.S. stock futures during Asian hours and bargain hunting a day after sharp losses. The Korean won hit a three-week high, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI ended up 11.35 points, or 0.44%, at 2,617.22. The index had tumbled 1.57% in the previous session.

** The local stock market still traded shaky with no clear direction amid an anxious mood, said Eugene Investment and Securities’ analyst Huh Jae-hwan.

** South Korea’s central bank is likely to increase its benchmark rate at a second consecutive meeting on Thursday to combat inflation running at more than double its target, a Reuters poll showed.

** North Korea fired three missiles, including one thought to be an intercontinental ballistic missile on Wednesday, but market reaction was largely muted.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.15% and peer SK Hynix lost 0.46%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution dropped 2.74%.

** Another battery maker Samsung SDI gained 0.51% after announcing a more than $2.5 billion investment plan to build a joint venture battery plant with Stellantis NV .

** Foreigners were net sellers of 157.4 billion won ($124.47 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was last quoted at 1,264.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform - 0.13% higher than its previous close at 1,266.2 - after hitting a three-week high of 1260.3.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,264.7 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,264.5.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.08 points to 105.75 in late afternoon trade.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.6 basis points to 2.931%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 4.3 basis points to 3.173%. ($1 = 1,264.5700 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)