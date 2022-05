Appalachian Power is warning all boaters to stay clear of Niagara Dam on the Roanoke River in Vinton. Debris brought on by the current heavy rains broke the floating boat barrier that keeps boaters away from the dam. Current weather and river conditions are preventing any safe repair attempts, so boaters should stay clear until repairs have been made. The Tinker Creek Canoe Launch, approximately 2 miles from the dam, is the closest public launch site.

4 DAYS AGO