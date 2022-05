Nathan Stern and Zach Cytryn are on a mission to show Denver what Pueblo is all about with their new bar — Fuel & Iron Bar. Inspired by the multicultural community just south of Colorado Springs, the food and drink take influence from the farms, industry and immigrant populations that have built Pueblo into what it is today. The name is a tribute to the roots of what has come to be known as the “Steel City” and even food items like the Bessemer Breakfast ($16) derive their title from the steel smelting process.

