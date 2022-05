A study by researchers at UC Berkeley’s Kidd Lab found that people unconsciously track others’ beliefs to determine beliefs of their own. According to lead author and campus doctoral candidate Evan Orticio, a belief perceived to be more popular by a person is also seen as more believable, even when the person does not have any supporting evidence. Campus professor of psychology Celeste Kidd added that when an individual is unsure about something, the commonality of the belief influences them more heavily when deciding what to believe.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO