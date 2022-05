TAMPA — Pat Maroon knows the impact that a simple “good morning” from a veteran can have on a young player. When Maroon came up with Anaheim in 2013-14 in his first real NHL season, a greeting from veterans like Ryan Getzlaf, Teemu Selanne, Saku Koivu and Francois Beauchemin gave him a boost of confidence starting off his day at the rink.

TAMPA, FL ・ 40 MINUTES AGO