Top-seeded Vols to play eighth-seeded Vandy in SEC tourney opener

JOHNSON CITY - Roberta Futrell, age 82 of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at her home. She was a daughter of the late Harry and Lillie Brewer Ashley, born to them on October 18, 1939 in Coalfield, Tennessee. Roberta was a very caring and loving mother. She was very involved in many association activities, such as the Holston Valley Baptist Association Hospital Ministry and was a Sunday school teacher for many years. She was a dedicated member of Trinity Baptist Church. She united in marriage to Rev. Tommy Futrell, who pastored Southside Baptist Church in Johnson City, Tennessee for eighteen years. Rev. Futrell also pastored Candies Creek Baptist Church in Cleveland, Tennessee and also Dyllis Baptist Church in Roane County, Tennessee. Before retiring, Roberta worked as a beautician. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

