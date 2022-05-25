ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Top-seeded Vols to play eighth-seeded Vandy in SEC tourney opener

Johnson City Press
 4 days ago

HOOVER, Ala. — Tennessee’s top-ranked baseball team finally has its first opponent for the Southeastern Conference tournament, though inclement weather in the area left the start time for the game still a bit up in the air. The No. 1-seeded Vols (49-7) will take on eighth-seeded Vanderbilt...

www.johnsoncitypress.com

