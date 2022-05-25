GM Informs 5,000 Customers Hackers Stole Their Personal Data

General Motors Co GM informed nearly 5,000 customers that hackers stole some of their personal data, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing a data breach notice filed with California regulators.

What Happened: Hackers breached some online accounts of GM customers in April and accessed addresses, phone numbers and other personal information.

The breach took place between April 11 and April 29, when hackers were able to redeem gift cards using reward points, the report noted, adding that nearly 5,000 breach letters were sent to state residents.

GM did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

What Did Hackers Not Steal?: The report, citing the legacy automaker, said details such as Social Security numbers and driver’s license were not compromised.

Hackers also did obtain passwords from GM’s systems but rather “pilfered them from other websites.”

GM asked customers to reset their passwords and use unique credentials for each website.

