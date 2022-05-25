ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

GM Informs 5,000 Customers Hackers Stole Their Personal Data

By Rachit Vats
Benzinga
Benzinga
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y38Zb_0fpWS3Xv00

General Motors Co GM informed nearly 5,000 customers that hackers stole some of their personal data, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing a data breach notice filed with California regulators.

What Happened: Hackers breached some online accounts of GM customers in April and accessed addresses, phone numbers and other personal information.

The breach took place between April 11 and April 29, when hackers were able to redeem gift cards using reward points, the report noted, adding that nearly 5,000 breach letters were sent to state residents.

GM did not immediately respond to Benzinga’s request for comment.

What Did Hackers Not Steal?: The report, citing the legacy automaker, said details such as Social Security numbers and driver’s license were not compromised.

Hackers also did obtain passwords from GM’s systems but rather “pilfered them from other websites.”

GM asked customers to reset their passwords and use unique credentials for each website.

Price Action: GM closed 2.2% lower at $35.2 on Tuesday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

Amazon Terminates Employees Linked To Warehouse Union

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN sacked two employees linked to an organizing campaign that led to the company’s first-ever unionized warehouse in the U.S., CNBC reports. Mat Cusick and Tristan Dutchin have worked with the Amazon Labor Union, led by current and former company employees, to organize workers at the Amazon warehouses on New York’s Staten Island.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Verge

Hacker accesses a Verizon employee database and tries to ransom the data for $250,000

Verizon is dealing with an incident where a hacker captured a database containing company employee data, including the full names of workers as well as their ID numbers, email addresses, and phone numbers. Motherboard reported that the database is legitimate, as the anonymous hacker contacted them last week, and they were able to verify the data by calling some of the numbers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Personal Data#Hackers#Data Breach#General Motors Co Gm#Bloomberg News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Daily Mail

Coinbase warns its 98million customers they may lose ALL their crypto if company goes bankrupt after shares plunged 27% this week

Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
STOCKS
NotYourBonnie

Hackers Stole Woman's $26,000 Life Savings. Two Months Later, Citibank Still Won't Honor Responsibility To Refund It

Mike Mozart from Funny YouTube, USA, CC BY 2.0 via WikiCommons. It's the kind of nightmare most will only read about, but for Jacqueline Berman of NY, it's actually happening. Over a month ago, her phone was hacked. While she handled the issue with T.Mobile quickly, her bank info ended up being compromised and a hacker was able to get into her Citibank account to assign a new payee.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
45K+
Followers
136K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy