Last summer, the college football world was thrown for a loop when Texas and Oklahoma announced they would be leaving the Big 12 for the big, bad, SEC. Now it is never a shock when money drives decision-making in college athletics, but the rest of the division was stunned. Some indicated that those left behind would really enjoy it if they could prevent the division's most dominant programs from winning on the way out the door, whenever that might be.

TEXAS STATE ・ 42 MINUTES AGO