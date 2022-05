Multiple videos have emerged of students attacking students at or near Sand Ridge Junior High in Weber County, and a mom and her seventh-grade daughter are calling for change. “I was putting my shirt on, and she dragged me off the bench,” said student Marley Hogan, as she described being assaulted by another girl in the locker room in March—an attack someone then posted online. “She stood on top of me, and bashed my head into the locker repeatedly.”

