Pierre, SD

Pierre takes preliminary step to pave way for downtown development to include housing, hotel and retail space

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt tonight’s (May 24, 2022) City Commission meeting, Pierre Mayor Steve Harding rolled out a partnership with Hegg Companies to redevelop the former city hall property located along Sioux Avenue. It involves an apartment complex, a hotel, an office building, retail space and the closure of one block of Chapelle...

drgnews.com

rejournals.com

Kraus-Anderson begins five-phase expansion and renovation at South Dakota hospital

The North Dakota office of Kraus-Anderson has begun a five-phase, 94,900-square-foot expansion and renovation at Mobridge Regional Hospital and Clinics, a rural health organization headquartered in Mobridge, South Dakota. Serving Walworth County and the surrounding region, MRH&C is comprised of a 25-bed critical access hospital, four federally certified rural health...
MOBRIDGE, SD
drgnews.com

Small, non-farm businesses in many central SD counties impacted by drought may qualify for Small Business Administration loans

Small, non-farm businesses in 19 South Dakota counties– most in the central part of the state– are now eligible to apply for low-interest federal disaster loans from the US Small Business Administration. The US Secretary of Agriculture issued the drought disaster declaration May 13, 2022, triggering the loan eligibility.
AGRICULTURE
drgnews.com

Mary Knife 1991 - 2022

Mary Knife, 31, of Eagle Butte, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Monument Health, Rapid City. Funeral services are currently pending. Luce Funeral Home of Gettysburg has been entrusted with Mary’s arrangements. (www.familyfuneralhome.net)
EAGLE BUTTE, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man sentenced to life; repairing grain bins; early voting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, May 25. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A Little Eagle, South Dakota man is heading to federal prison after being convicted on multiple charges. A Sioux Falls man...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
drgnews.com

Qulyssia Alkire 2020 - 2022

Qulyssia Alkire, 2 year old daughter of Travis and Tonisha Alkire passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at the Mayo Hospital in Rochester, MN. Arrangements are pending with Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge.
ROCHESTER, MN
drgnews.com

Agnes Pfeifer March 17, 1928 - May 25, 2022

Funeral services for Agnes Pfeifer, 94 of Mobridge, formerly of McLaughlin are pending with Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge. Agnes passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at the Walworth County Care Center in Selby.
MOBRIDGE, SD
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
drgnews.com

Pierre woman sentenced to prison on Grand Theft charge

A 35 year old woman from Pierre has been sentenced (May 20, 2022) to prison time for her involvement in a Grand Theft incident last year. Stanley County State’s Attorney Tom Maher says on April 5, 2021, Crysta Marie Ward and her accomplice, Daniel Puppel stole about $5,000 cash from a lock box taken from an elderly victim’s residence in Fort Pierre. Puppel’s probation for charges in Hughes and Stanley Counties was recently revoked and he was sent to prison.
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Mobridge Pollock Girls do well at State Track and Feild

The Mobridge Pollock Girls Track and Field Team finished 7th over all in the team standings at the 2022 South Dakota High School State Track and Field Meet held last weekend in Sioux Falls. The Timber Lake boys ended up 9th, Potter County 19th and Herreid Selby Area 20th in the class B final standings. The Mobridge Pollock Boys finished 30th in the A boy’s final standings. The Class A girl’s 4 by 200 Relay team consisting of Sophia Overland , Landyn Henderson, Jacy Netterville and Ryli Thompson ran a 1:48 good enough for 6th overall. Heidi Olson ran the 1600 in 5:16 to take a 4th place finish. Ryli Thompson from Mobridge Pollock ran a 1:01 in the 400 Meter Dash, good enough for 6th place. Brady Bauer from Mobridge Pollock ran a 51.17 in the 400 Meter Dash, good enough for 7th place. Simon Fried from Mobridge Pollock ran the 300-meter Hurdles in 42:59 and took an 8th place finish. The Girls 1600 Sprint Medley Relay team for Mobridge Pollock consisting of Sophia Overland, Landyn Henderson, Ryli Thompson and Heidi Olson took a third place with a time of 4:21:70. The Mobridge Pollock Girl’s 4 by 400 Meter Relay team won the state track meet running a time of 4:06.35. Jacey Netterville, Faith Heil, Ryli Thompson and Landyn Henderson are your 4 by 400 2002 State Champions. The Potter County Girl’s Class b 4 by 400 relay consisting of Kristie Lake, Rayel Rersoon, Danika Kaup and Emma Schlachter ran in 4:10.32 and won the state championship. The rest of the results from this past weekend’s State Track and Field are on the website sdpb dot org.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
drgnews.com

Merkwan, Putzier Close State Track With Top 5 Finishes For Pierre

SIOUX FALLS – Jack Merkwan and Tucker Putzier had top-five finishes for Pierre Governor Track & Field Saturday on the final day of the SDHSAA State Championships at Howard Wood Field. Merkwan finished fourth in the AA boys 300 meter hurdles at 40.63 seconds. Putzier was fifth in the...
PIERRE, SD
drgnews.com

Trappers Run Away At Home In 5th Season Opener

PIERRE – The Pierre Trappers took advantage of opponents’ mistakes Thursday in a 13-4 win over the North Iowa Ragin’ Roosters to open the fifth season of the Expedition League at Hyde Stadium. The Trappers were outhit 11-7, but were hit by five pitches and scored four...
PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City man sentenced for involuntary manslaughter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A Rapid City man will spend two and a half years in federal prison for accidentally shooting and killing a man. According to court papers, Joshua Walking Eagle was playing horseshoes with the victim in May of 2020 in Rosebud, when another man drove up and pointed a shotgun at them.
RAPID CITY, SD
drgnews.com

Two Govs Score Points In Girls Shot Put, Putzier Makes Boys 100 Final

SIOUX FALLS – Two field competitors scored points and a sprinter assured Pierre of at least one more Thursday in the first day of the SDHSAA State Track & Field Championships at Howard Wood Field. Reese Terwilliger and Maya Shorter finished seventh and eighth respectively in the AA girls...
PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

20-year-old dies in a Tuesday morning crash

WINNER, S.D. (KELO) — A man has died in a one-vehicle crash that happened early Tuesday morning. The crash happened about 3 miles northwest of Winner, officials say. Crash information suggests the driver was heading north on 314th Avenue before losing control around 275th Street and 314th Avenue. The pickup then rolled, and the 20-year-old driver was thrown from the vehicle.
WINNER, SD

