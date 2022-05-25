ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Stand-up Comedy @Whistle Stop Bar

sandiegomagazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday May 25th the Hilarious Michael Longfellow from Conan is Headlining the Whistle Stop Bar!! With Monarey Martinez, James Schrader, and Andrew Parker Davis. Show starts at 8pm and tickets are only...

www.sandiegomagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
sandiegomagazine.com

The Magic of Woodsmoke

We’ve been here for two weeks and I’d like to stay another thirty. I’ve brought my overnight bag and a note from my wife. Gonna make my case. We’re at Park Hyatt Aviara, a 200-acre resort, one of the classic San Diego properties built far above a wetland preserve in Carlsbad. The ocean is right over there. We’re sitting at a long dining table in Ponto Lago, their Baja-inspired restaurant and a star of the recent $50 million makeover of the property. You can smell the crackling red oak and the char on various excellent proteins. I see a mezcal collection.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

Maya Moon + Boochcraft Taproom Opening Party

San Diego's Boochcraft welcomes the public to come celebrate the grand opening of their newest Taproom in Normal Heights Friday May 27th! The grand opening is open to the public so please join Boochcraft in celebration and sip on some boozy booch.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

San Diego's Best Restaurants 2022

Overall | Specific Cuisines | Specific Dishes | Ambience | Drinks. Ever walk into a restaurant or bar and get that feeling that it’s exactly the place you need at that exact moment in time? That’s how I feel when I look at the cover of this year’s “Best Restaurants” issue. We’ve tempered our joy for a while now. But nothing is tepid or restrained about Wolfie’s Carousel Bar. Nothing is cautious about a slowly turning carousel that includes a fully stocked bar and ice cubes engraved with pole ponies. It makes me want to stay awhile in the awe of a room that’s actively trying to enchant me; to curate a light buzz, cavort with strangers, loosen the propers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
sandiegomagazine.com

Flow and Fly: Yoga at the Torrey Pines Glider Port

Have you ever visited the iconic San Diego glider port in Torrey Pines and wanted to experience those cliffs up close? Join us as we host our first yoga class at the Torrey Pines Glider Port in the exclusive landing zone! They are opening up the landing zone early just for us and giving access to the pilots only area to do our yoga class :)
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
New York State
sandiegomagazine.com

The Daniels Family Takes Us On a Tour of Their Lake San Marcos Home

Seven years ago, when Erin and Jason Daniels moved their young family to the resort-like Lake San Marcos—a community originally built for retirees—it felt like a bold gamble. Now their North County neighborhood couldn’t be more coveted by a new generation of young homeowners attracted to the area’s many amenities. The real-estate power couple, whose boutique Daniels Home Collective also provides design services, deserves a lot of the credit for making it cool.
SAN MARCOS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy