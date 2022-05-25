ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, CA

Photo Gallery: Calaveras Baseball vs. Marysville Section Championship (5/24/22)

Calaveras Enterprise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalaveras baseball beat Marysville 9-7 in 11...

www.calaverasenterprise.com

Calaveras Enterprise

DJ8A3597.JPG

Photo Gallery: Bret Harte Powderpuff Football Game (5/27/22) Bret Harte's senior team beat the junior squad on May 27 at Dorroh Field in Angels Camp. Pho…
ANGELS CAMP, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Pride baseball hangs another championship banner on the backstop of Greg Vaughn Field

After two tries for a Sac-Joaquin Section championship in baseball for Bradshaw Christian High School coach Kurt Takahashi, the third one was a real charmer. On Thursday his players handed him a 3-1 victory over No. 6 seed Hughson for the Division V championship at Islander Field in Lathrop. After...
Elk Grove Citizen

Sky River Casino holds job fair in Elk Grove

Job seekers gathered at the future Sky River Casino’s job fair that was held on May 23 at Laguna Town Hall. The $500 million casino project, which is owned by the 900-member Wilton Rancheria tribe and operated by Boyd Gaming, is scheduled to open this fall. It is located...
ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

Here are events happening in Northern California on Memorial Day weekend

From farm animals and rides to music and wine and more, here is a round-up of events happening across Northern California this weekend. The Sacramento County Fair is back in action for the first time since the pandemic shut it down. Among the highlights for this year's fair through Memorial Day: the return of the demolition derby, bull riding, monster trucks and an animatronic dinosaur exhibit. Learn more here.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

The Sacramento area’s biggest events of the summer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With summer on the horizon and the return of mega-events after having them canceled during the pandemic, several large events are scheduled to occur in and around Sacramento throughout the summer months.  This summer includes the return of several events that were canceled or reduced during the pandemic, such as Concerts […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

American flag mistakenly flown upside down at a Lodi middle school

LODI, Calif. — The positioning of an American flag has been corrected after flying upside down at a Lodi middle school Thursday, officials with the Lodi Unified School District tell ABC10. The American flag which flies in front of Millswood Middle School along Mills Avenue in Lodi was mistakenly...
LODI, CA
CBS Sacramento

Goats Jump Fence And Escape In Vacaville, Currently Sought

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Two goats jumped a fence and escaped in Vacaville and Animal Control is currently looking for them, said Solano Sheriff’s Animal Control Services. Despite being corralled in an area with high fencing, these goats still managed to escape. The goats are described as white with brown ears and are Boer goats. They were last seen in the area of Midway and Timm. The goal is to get the goats back to their owner safely. If anyone in Vacaville sees these goats please call 707-784-4733 #2 or email at sheriffACO@solanocounty.com.
VACAVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Vegetation Fire In North Highlands Knocked Down

NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) — Crews put out a vegetation fire in North Highlands that was threatening several structures, said Metro Fire of Sacramento. The fire was located on Lynhurst Way. A fire helicopter was deployed and made water drops to slow the spread of the blaze. The fire spread to a shed and a large outbuilding, which were destroyed. Crews were able to attack the fire from all sides, saving the additional nearby structures.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Elk Grove Citizen

Retired EG police chief joins Sky River Casino staff

Tim Albright retired as Elk Grove police chief this March and he’s now taking a role at Elk Grove’s upcoming Sky River Casino. The casino staff announced on May 24 that he will be their government and community relations director. He will be tasked with connecting the casino with local, state, and federal entities as well as being a liaison with law enforcement, fire agencies, and the Elk Grove community.
ELK GROVE, CA
Eater

Where to Eat and Drink Around Sonora, California

Sonora, established in 1848 by miners emigrating from Mexico’s Sonora state, soon hosted Gold Rush immigrants from all over the world. The town remains a regional gateway — it’s an hour from both Yosemite National Park and Calaveras Big Trees State Park, and Columbia State Historic Park is minutes away — and Sonora’s food scene reflects its history as an Alta California crossroads.
SONORA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Purchaser Of $1.6M Winning Lottery Ticket From Sacramento Store Did Not Claim Prize By Thursday’s Deadline

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The person who purchased a $1.6 million winning lottery ticket in Sacramento did not come forward to claim the prize ahead of Thursday’s deadline. The ticket was bought last November at Lichine’s Liquor & Deli on South Land Park Drive. Powerball winners who match five numbers have 180 days from the date of the draw to claim their prize. The California Lottery said the only chance left for the winner to claim their prize is if they put their ticket in the mail with it postmarked for Thursday. Many people this week were wondering why the ticket hadn’t been turned...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Sacramento Big Rig Rolls Off Overpass

Accident Cause Unknown After Big Rig Rolls Off Overpass. A big rig accident occurred in Sacramento on May 26 when it rolled off an overpass. The crash happened along Interstate 5 around 2:00 p.m. when the truck went off the road and landed on the overpass berm next to San Juan Road below. The call came into the Sacramento Fire Department, who reported that the trailer was found rolled over against the berm, and the truck cab was heavily damaged. Fire department medics transported the truck driver to a hospital, where they were reported to be in stable condition. No information was provided on the cause of the crash.
SACRAMENTO, CA

