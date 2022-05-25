Photo Gallery: Calaveras Baseball vs. Marysville Section Championship (5/24/22)

Accident Cause Unknown After Big Rig Rolls Off Overpass. A big rig accident occurred in Sacramento on May 26 when it rolled off an overpass. The crash happened along Interstate 5 around 2:00 p.m. when the truck went off the road and landed on the overpass berm next to San Juan Road below. The call came into the Sacramento Fire Department, who reported that the trailer was found rolled over against the berm, and the truck cab was heavily damaged. Fire department medics transported the truck driver to a hospital, where they were reported to be in stable condition. No information was provided on the cause of the crash.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO