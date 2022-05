Blends and Vault by Vans have a rich collaborative history of working together on footwear, and this season the two entities are reuniting for a brand new collection. This oft-seen SoCal link-up is gearing up for expansion with a trio of OG Style 36 LX colorways, all of which have been named under the Blends x Vault by Vans OG Style 36 LX “Magic Tape” Pack. The “Magic Tape” nickname is has an element of duality to it as it nods to the streetwear retailer’s Japanese heritage and how Velcro is often called “magic tape” in Japan.

