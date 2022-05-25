Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

2ND & PCH, Long Beach’s open air coastal retail, dining and lifestyle center invites the community to stay, shop, dine and relax this June with a number of events. Kicking things off with PCH Movies & Moonlight, on Friday, June 3rd at sunset with a showing of Hairspray (2007). Movies are complimentary for the community to enjoy, weather permitting. Self-seating will be available along Seaport Way on a first come first serve basis. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. 2ND & PCH offers an array of restaurants, retailers and specialty services within the center for the community to enjoy before, during or after the movie.

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO