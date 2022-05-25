ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, May 25, 2022

By Katie Wiedel
oc-breeze.com
 4 days ago

Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, May 25, 2022:. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Light west wind becoming southwest 5 to 10...

www.oc-breeze.com

Comments / 0

Related
oc-breeze.com

County of Orange appoints Charlene Reynolds as Director of John Wayne Airport

The Board of Supervisors voted to appoint Charlene Reynolds as the Director of John Wayne Airport. “After conducting a wide recruitment, we’re pleased to welcome Ms. Reynolds as the new director of the Orange County airport,” said Chairman Doug Chaffee, Fourth District. “Her passion and commitment to aviation services will help us continue to elevate our passenger experience.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

2ND & PCH kickstarts summer with events in June

2ND & PCH, Long Beach’s open air coastal retail, dining and lifestyle center invites the community to stay, shop, dine and relax this June with a number of events. Kicking things off with PCH Movies & Moonlight, on Friday, June 3rd at sunset with a showing of Hairspray (2007). Movies are complimentary for the community to enjoy, weather permitting. Self-seating will be available along Seaport Way on a first come first serve basis. Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets. 2ND & PCH offers an array of restaurants, retailers and specialty services within the center for the community to enjoy before, during or after the movie.
LONG BEACH, CA
oc-breeze.com

Passport to the Arts offers admission to Laguna Beach’s Three Art Festivals and exclusive special offers for summer 2022

Gain access to over 500 artists, live music, special events, and more this summer with a 2022 Passport to the Arts for only $29 per passport (a $45 USD value). This triple-value Passport to the Arts pass offers one-time entree to the three premier art festivals located in Laguna Beach during the summer festival season: Festival of Arts Fine Art Show (July 5 to September 2), Laguna Art-A-Fair (July 1 to September 4), and Sawdust Art Festival (June 24 to August 28).
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Nevada State
County
Orange County, CA
oc-breeze.com

Top Ten Stories for May 22 through May 28

Top Ten Stories for May 22 through May 28 included a fatal Long Beach traffic accident, free concerts and movies, and a change at Servite High School. Top Ten Stories for May 22 through May 28 are the most-read stories at Orange County Breeze over the last week (excluding weather forecasts and events):
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Wednesday, May 25

For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
COSTA MESA, CA
oc-breeze.com

Lee Elementary School fifth grade teachers and Cottonwood Church honored by California Park and Recreation Society and the City of Los Alamitos

The City of Los Alamitos Parks, Recreation & Cultural Arts Commission nominated the Lee Elementary School fifth grade teachers and Cottonwood Church for the California Park & Recreation Society District 10 Volunteer Merit Award for their commitments to the community. During the week of March 22, 2021, fifth graders at...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Waldo Emerson
Person
Jesse Owens
Person
Igor Sikorsky
Person
Miles Davis
Person
George Washington
oc-breeze.com

Garden Grove honors community heroes for actions during COVID-19 pandemic

On Tuesday, May 24, 2022, nearly 40 individuals, businesses, and organizations at the Garden Grove Strong Heroes’ Reception were honored as community heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic by the Garden Grove City Council. The honorees, representing each of the City’s six voting districts, were nominated by the community for their selfless acts of service.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
oc-breeze.com

Rep. Steel honors 12 community leaders for AAPI Heritage Month

Rep. Michelle Steel issued the following statement after presenting twelve community leaders with awards in recognition of their leadership during Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month. “The AAPI community in Orange County is truly remarkable, and we are fortunate to have such dedicated and talented leaders in our...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
oc-breeze.com

Umberg, Daly, Correa call for recusal of councilmembers in stadium deal

Senator Umberg issued the following statement on May 23, 2022 to the Orange County Register in response to Mayor Sidhu’s resignation. He, Assemblymember Daly, and Congressmember Correa also all co-signed the attached letter to the Anaheim City Council that afternoon. “I think it’s the appropriate thing to do,” said...
ANAHEIM, CA
oc-breeze.com

County of Orange releases FY 2022-23 Recommended Budget

The County of Orange released its Fiscal Year (FY) 2022-23 Recommended Budget, making it available for review by the Board of Supervisors and the public at: https://cfo.ocgov.com/budget. The total County base budget is $8.8 billion, of which $4.8 billion is the General Fund budget with $975M in discretionary funding. The...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#Historynet#American#Darwinian
oc-breeze.com

CIF Southern Section announces 29th year of Commissioner’s Cup Champions

The CIF Southern Section is proud to announce the top girl’s and boy’s athletic programs during the 2021-2022 school year. This marks the 29th year the CIF-SS has honored schools with the Commissioner’s Cup. It is the first time since the 2018-19 school year in recognizing these schools as COVID interrupted or cancelled all or parts of seasons in all sports during that gap.
SANTA ANA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy