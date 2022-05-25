ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho County, ID

Idaho, Lewis county commissioners grapple with rising solid waste costs

By Kathy Hedberg Of the Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
 4 days ago

This story has been updated from its original version to correct a Tribune error.

GRANGEVILLE — As county commissioners in Idaho and Lewis counties begin piecing together their 2022-23 budgets, both got some sour news about the escalating costs of solid waste this week.

Robert Simmons, owner of Simmons Sanitation in Kamiah that handles solid waste in both counties, told the commissioners that the consumer price index, which includes fuel costs and other expenses of doing business, is up 8% to 8.5% in May.

What that means is that solid waste budgets — which are already a major portion of the rural counties’ expenditures — are likely to be much higher in the coming fiscal year.

“We’re mulling over what we can do,” said Lewis County Commission Chairman Greg Johnson. “We’re looking at revenues and costs and we just don’t know where we’re going to go. We’ve got to do something.”

Idaho County Commission Chairman Skip Brandt had much the same reaction.

The commissioners are just starting to build next year’s budget, Brandt said, and “there’s no sign of anything getting better.”

The commissioners in both counties are beginning to take financial requests from the various county department heads and will start crafting the coming fiscal year budgets, which are typically ratified by the end of August or first of September. The new fiscal year begins Oct. 1.

Simmons said everything about his business is attached to energy costs and the rising prices have affected his ability to purchase new equipment and make building improvements. In addition, he’s lost seven employees and is having trouble finding replacements.

Johnson said it’s too early to decide whether this situation will result in higher taxes for county residents.

“We don’t know that,” Johnson said. “We’re still in the infancy stages of our budget and we don’t know what our sales tax revenue is going to be; we don’t know what the property valuations are going to be and until we have all the figures, we can’t say that taxes are going up because solid waste is just one leg of the stool.

“It’s just been a brutal year,” Johnson added. “It’s unreal what the budgets are dealing with right now. We hope to have kind of an idea where we’re going within the next week or two.”

Brandt also said the Idaho County commissioners will take time to decide how to handle the escalating solid waste costs.

In other news, the Idaho County commissioners met Tuesday with Ryan Chapin of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

Chapin said the organization holds a 97-acre parcel of land near Gasper Creek along the Salmon River.

The area is steep and lacks easy access, but the organization plans to hold a volunteer work day June 10 to clean up the remains of a homesteader cabin that was burned in the 2015 wildfire in that area.

The group also would like to do some active timber management on the parcel, Chapin said, and eventually hopes to donate the land to the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest.

That was not welcome news to the commissioners.

Although property taxes on that land are only $300 a year, Brandt pointed out that it would have the potential of future development, which could add to its taxable value.

And the loss of more private property in the county continues to chip away at county revenue, he said.

With 4.5 million acres of public land in Idaho County, Brandt said, “how much more can we afford to lose? … If we could go back and rewind the thousands of acres in remote holdings (that have eventually been converted to the state or federal government) that adds up to a lot of taxes. We’re not Texas; we’re not New York. We have public lands everywhere.”

Hedberg may be contacted at khedberg@lmtribune.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Bonner County Daily Bee

Kinderhaven announces it can 'no longer exist'

SANDPOINT — At 9 years old, she was in 15 foster homes in less than two years before arriving at Kinderhaven. And, in the time she has been with the group foster home, she has made tremendous strides, Jennifer Plummer, Kinderhaven executive director said. She also will likely be...
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY

Delays coming to US 195 for concrete panel replacement

THORNTON, Wash. — Drivers traveling between Spokane and Pullman should expect significant delays over the next several months. The Washington State Department of Transportation announced that crews will begin work on US 195 to replace damaged concrete. The project begins on May 31 and is expected to last through September.
THORNTON, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Moving History Forward: Coeur d’Alene gets its Thin Blue Line

Coeur d’Alene was incorporated as a city on Aug. 3, 1887. The city Fathers appointed Warren Baldwin to be the first marshal 26 days later. He was sworn in Sept. 1, 1887. His badge was purchased by the city for $3. It read, “Marshal, Town of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Territories.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Lewis County, ID
County
Idaho County, ID
State
Idaho State
Grangeville, ID
Government
Idaho County, ID
Government
City
Grangeville, ID
Lewis County, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Shoshone News Press

Montana men arrested for drug trafficking

Two Montana residents were taken into custody on Interstate 90 Tuesday east of Coeur d'Alene after trafficking levels of fentanyl and methamphetamine were found in the vehicle they were traveling in. Idaho State Police tells The Press that ISP K-9 Handler Cpl. Seth Green stopped an black Ford Focus with...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Memorial Day events in the Spokane and Coeur d'Alene area

SPOKANE Wash. - Spokane and surrounding areas are preparing to celebrate Memorial Day weekend. Locations around the Inland Northwest will host a variety of events to observe and celebrate Memorial Day 2022. Family Fun. Silverwood Theme Park in Athol, Idaho will offer free admission to military personnel, veterans, police officers,...
SPOKANE, WA
KIVI-TV

Barclay Bay boat ramp closed for the summer

BOISE, Idaho — Lucky Peak has announced that Barclay Bay Boat Ramp will be closed this summer due to low water levels, sedimentation on the ramp and lack of docking space. Parking for vehicles and trailers will still be available. Officials with the Walla Walla District U.S. Army Corps...
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solid Waste#Simmons Sanitation#Lewis County Commission#Idaho County Commission
Idaho State Journal

Family of missing woman still seeking answers

The daughter of a missing North Idaho woman wants answers. Suzanne Timms, a 48-year-old Walla Walla nurse, has lost both of her parents, her sister and a son. The string of tragedies began in 1976, when her mother, Patricia Otto of Lewiston, suddenly vanished. Timms was 3 years old at the time. After years of searching for the truth, she believes her father, Ralph Otto, was responsible for her mother’s...
LEWISTON, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Idahoans Are Joining A ‘White Lives Matter’ Movement

Many would argue to the contrary, but racism is alive and well in 2022. Need proof? Just look to what group Idahoans are flocking to if you're still unsure. In Central Idaho, a 'White Lives Matter' movement is gaining traction, and local police are starting to pay attention. What kicked off the suspicion is downright abhorrent. Two people wearing masks were recently spotted on a street corner in Lewiston holding a sign that read "It's great to be white."
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
pullmanradio.com

Local Drug Case Against Boise Man Dropped After Judge Rules Search Illegal

The local drug case against a Boise man has been dismissed after a judge ruled that Whitman County Sheriff’s Deputies illegally searched the man’s vehicle. 51-year-old Ronald Thiel was arrested early Thanksgiving morning during a routine traffic stop in downtown Colfax. According to a sheriff’s office press release Thiel reportedly allowed deputies to search his vehicle. They allegedly found numerous illegal substances including psilocybin mushroom capsules, LSD, MDMA and Ecstasy along with cash, scales and packaging materials. Thiel was arrested on several counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

14-year-old Coeur d'Alene boy overdoses on illegally purchased mix of alcohol and seizure medication, seller arrested

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho. - A 14-year-old was hospitalized after overdosing on seizure pills on May 21, according to new court documents. The boy ingested the pills and admitted to drinking two 4Lokos in the area of the Memorial Park baseball field. Police arrived around 8 p.m. to the scene, where paramedics treated the boy and transported him to Kootenai Health.
KPAX

'Lady in the Beer Glass' is back in Lolo

The Lady is back! After a brief disappearance , the "Lady in the Beer Glass" who resides atop KT's Hayloft Saloon in Lolo has been returned. “They dumped it off in the parking lot last night,” said Frank Miller, owner of KT's Hayloft Saloon. “It is damaged. Customer came in and said, 'Your statue was dropped off.'”
LOLO, MT
Big Country News

Lewiston Man Arrested on Outstanding Warrants and Other Charges After Leading Deputies on Pursuit, Fleeing on Foot Near Culdesac

CULDESAC - In the early morning hours of Tuesday, May 24, deputies with the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office attempted to stop a vehicle that was being driven by a subject involved in a prior situation in Lewiston. The driver of the vehicle was also wanted on outstanding warrants of Burglary, Stalking and 1st Degree Arson.
CULDESAC, ID
Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston, ID
1K+
Followers
79
Post
278K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lewiston Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy