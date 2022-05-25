ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs mom reacts to tragedy in Texas

By Natalie Chuck
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d7Pzh_0fpWNboX00

Jennifer Smith, a Colorado Springs mother of three daughters, is waking up on Wednesday morning more nervous than usual to send her six-year old to school.

"She's not safe anywhere these days," said Smith, after 19 children and 2 adults lost their lives during a school shooting in Texas on May 24.

Smith was shocked when she heard the news about the shooting, but it's a feeling she and other parents across the country have all felt before.

"I'm like what is gong on? Again? Like what are the mental issues that are going on with these people? They are very sick."

Colorado is no exception to states plagued with pain from school shootings.

Rachel's Challenge is an organization which started after Rachel Scott was the first victim to lose her life in the shooting at Columbine High School in 1999.

"If it feels to people like these types of events are becoming more common, it's because they are," said Kristi Krings, CEO of Rachel's Challenge.

According to the Center for Homeland Defense and Security's K-12 School Shooting Database, 42 people died in school shootings in 2021 .

The goal for Rachel's Challenge is to essentially remove violence from schools.

"It is simultaneously the most rewarding and the most difficult job I have ever had, because it's at once heartbreaking to hear from and interact with kids who are struggling with things that many of us can barely imagine, and also extremely rewarding to have an opportunity to offer them a path to hope."

Rachel's Challenge offers resources for parents and schools when it comes to trying to talk to children about gun violence, find them here .

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Denver

‘I Was Terrified’: Denver Students & Parents Filled With Panic After Possible Weapon Found On School Campus

DENVER (CBS4) – After recent mass shootings in Texas and Buffalo, fears ran high at Northfield High School in Denver after students were placed on lockdown on Thursday. Others ran as word spread of a possible gun inside the school. “I was terrified. A lot of my friends were texting ‘I love you. I hope you are okay. Are you safe?'” said Sabrina Vagi, a student. (credit: CBS) She hid outside for three hours. Police in camouflage scoured Northfield. Two people were taken into custody in building three near the gym where police found what they called a paint gun. A photo from a...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Intertwined and overshadowed by fentanyl, meth takes deadly toll on Colorado

There was perhaps no one subject that drew more debate and scrutiny at the State Capitol this year than how to address fentanyl use in Colorado. Four legislative committees heard more than 20 hours of public testimony and considered scores of amendments in an effort to curb what one lawmaker called a "tsunami of death." Police and prosecutors from every corner of the state weighed in, as did Gov. Jared Polis and Attorney General Phil Weiser.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

Two children and mother found safe after AMBER alert in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued an AMBER alert two children and their mother who were last seen at 10 a.m. on Saturday in Denver. The three were found around 6:30 p.m. according to CBI. Officials say they were safely located, but did not specify where.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Moose attacks runner resulting in trail closure in Colorado

Campion Trail was closed on Thursday morning after a runner was reportedly attacked by a cow moose, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). “The runner was focused on the trail and looking down at her feet,” said CPW District Wildlife Jacob Kay in a news release. “When she looked up, she saw the moose, which immediately charged her and eventually trampled her.” The runner sustained minor injuries from the...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Axios Denver

How Colorado is keeping kids safe from school shootings

Denver Public Schools and districts across the state are increasing security for the final weeks of the academic year following the latest mass shooting in a classroom.Why it matters: Tuesday's killing of 19 students and 2 teachers in Uvalde, Texas, resurfaced all-too-familiar fears in Colorado about the safety of our children, fears born from our wrenching memories of young lives cut short at Columbine, Arapahoe and STEM.Threat level: The silver lining from our deep experience with mass shootings is a heightened emphasis on violence prevention, says Christine Harms, director of the state's ​​School Safety Resource Center.Just about every district in...
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Multiple shot at a bar in east Colorado Springs Friday night

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two people were shot in the parking lot of Babilonia Bar and Grill on the east side of town Friday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department. Police said they responded to the bar after reports of a shooting and found two victims who were suffering from gunshot wounds. The post Multiple shot at a bar in east Colorado Springs Friday night appeared first on KRDO.
rrobserver.com

Woman reportedly uses sister’s identity at various Colorado hospitals

A 52-year-old Colorado woman has been accused of using her sister’s personal information at different hospitals in the Centennial State. On May 2, Rio Rancho Police Department responded to a call of a fraud on the 1100 block of Grace Street NE in Rio Rancho. A woman told an officer she received multiple bills “in high amounts” from her insurance company and the hospitals.
RIO RANCHO, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Scott
99.9 KEKB

Pit Bull Survives Weekend Plane Crash in Colorado

Two people died in Broomfield, Colorado on Sunday when a single-engine plane crashed in the Anthem Ranch subdivision located off of Lowell Boulevard and Las Brisas Drive. Initially, the reports stated there were no survivors of the plane crash. However, KDVR has reported that a pit bull was aboard the plane when it crashed. The pit bull, named Chata, was found near the plane wreck and was taken to a local shelter.
BROOMFIELD, CO
KKTV

3 people shot at bar east of downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are looking for the suspect reportedly involved in a shooting. It happened at Babilonia Bar near east Platte Avenue and North Circle Drive around 11:30 p.m. Friday. Officers arrived and found two people with gunshot wounds and evidence a third victim had...
KRDO News Channel 13

Shooting near Colorado Springs high school connected to Citadel Mall shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed a shooting that happened near a high school was connected to a shooting at the Citadel Mall where a young girl was injured. On Friday, May 6, police responded to a shooting that happened in the area of N. Academy Blvd. and E. The post Shooting near Colorado Springs high school connected to Citadel Mall shooting appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbine High School#School Shootings#School Violence#Violent Crime#Rachel S Challenge
cpr.org

9 questions about gun laws in Colorado, answered

The mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Buffalo, New York, have set off another cycle of national debate over gun laws. But laws vary widely from state to state. Here are answers to some questions you may have about Colorado’s gun laws. What are the rules for purchasing, carrying,...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

Thousands without power in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thousands of people are without power in Fountain. According to a city official, between 8,000 and 10,000 people are without power as of 5:30 p.m. Due to the outages, the city's server is down. Officials will be providing updates on the city's Facebook page. Residents are asked to report branches on The post Thousands without power in Fountain appeared first on KRDO.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

A look at Memorial Day weekend activities this year

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Looking for something to do this Memorial Day weekend? Below are a few events happening around Colorado this year. Memorial Day Run & March Sunday, Colorado Veterans Project (CVP) is hosting its Memorial Day Run and March for the eighth time. This run raises funds and collects food donations that will help The post A look at Memorial Day weekend activities this year appeared first on KRDO.
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy