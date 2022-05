CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Former University of Kentucky football coach Hal Mumme was arrested in a Lexington hotel bar early Friday mornng, according to WKYT,com. Mumme is facing charges of criminal trespassing and resisting arrest. The arrest citation says Mumme was asked to leave the building and refused. They also say he got physical during an arrest attempt.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO