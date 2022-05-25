Molalla riders shine at state

A state title, two other top-three places highlight a good state meet performance by Indians in Redmond

There were good performances and plenty of success for the Molalla High School equestrian team during the state championships in Redmond May 13-17.

Highlighting the action was a state championship for the Indians' Canadian Flag Race team of Brooke King, Ashley Laplante, Eliana Humphrey and Emma King. But that wasn't the only highlight.

The team's Freestyle 5+ squad of Brooke King, Brooklyn Nagle, Taylor Berreth, Ashley Laplante, Kianna Fox, Kamryn Linder and Emma King finished second in state, while Ashley Laplante and Emma King teamed up for a third-place finish in Two-Man Birangle.

All of the above team members have qualified for Pacific Northwest Invitational Championship in Moses Lake, Washington June 17-19. This regional event features the best from Oregon and Washington going head-to-head.

Here's a look at the Molalla results (* denotes regional qualifier):

In-Hand Trail

15th Place — Taylor Berreth.

Reining

16th Place — Ashley Laplante.

19th Place — Taylor Berreth.

Driving

12th Place — Taylor Berreth.

13th Place — Katie Habeck.

Western Horsemanship

13th Place — Taylor Berreth.

Working Rancher

13th Place — Kianna Fox.

Barrels

7th Place — Emma King.

Figure 8

6th Place — Emma King.

Pole Bending

13th Place — Ashley Laplante.

16th Place — Ellana Humphrey.

Individual Flags

21st Place — Ashley Laplante.

Steer Daubing

18th place — Kamryn Linder.

23rd place — Brooke King.

Working Pairs

T13 place — Molalla — Eliana Humphry & Kianna Fox.

In-Hand Obstacle

11th place — Molalla — Taylor Berreth, Ashley Laplante, Eliana Humphrey, Kianna Fox.

Canadian Flag Race

1st Place — Molalla — Brooke King, Ashley Laplante, Eliana Humphrey, Emma King*.

Two-Man Birangle

3rd place — Ashley Laplante, Emma King*.

Freestyle 5+

2nd place — Molalla — Brooke King, Brooklyn Nagle, Taylor Berreth, Ashley Laplante, Kianna Fox, Kamryn Linder, Emma King*.

Team Sorting

7th place — Kamryn Linder & Emma King, Molalla.

9th place — Dally Wheeler & Izzy English, Colton.

