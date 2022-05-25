ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molalla, OR

Molalla riders shine at state

By John Baker
Mollala Pioneer
Mollala Pioneer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1arahw_0fpWMWSP00 A state title, two other top-three places highlight a good state meet performance by Indians in Redmond

There were good performances and plenty of success for the Molalla High School equestrian team during the state championships in Redmond May 13-17.

Highlighting the action was a state championship for the Indians' Canadian Flag Race team of Brooke King, Ashley Laplante, Eliana Humphrey and Emma King. But that wasn't the only highlight.

The team's Freestyle 5+ squad of Brooke King, Brooklyn Nagle, Taylor Berreth, Ashley Laplante, Kianna Fox, Kamryn Linder and Emma King finished second in state, while Ashley Laplante and Emma King teamed up for a third-place finish in Two-Man Birangle.

All of the above team members have qualified for Pacific Northwest Invitational Championship in Moses Lake, Washington June 17-19. This regional event features the best from Oregon and Washington going head-to-head.

Here's a look at the Molalla results (* denotes regional qualifier):

In-Hand Trail

15th Place — Taylor Berreth.

Reining

16th Place — Ashley Laplante.

19th Place — Taylor Berreth.

Driving

12th Place — Taylor Berreth.

13th Place — Katie Habeck.

Western Horsemanship

13th Place — Taylor Berreth.

Working Rancher

13th Place — Kianna Fox.

Barrels

7th Place — Emma King.

Figure 8

6th Place — Emma King.

Pole Bending

13th Place — Ashley Laplante.

16th Place — Ellana Humphrey.

Individual Flags

21st Place — Ashley Laplante.

Steer Daubing

18th place — Kamryn Linder.

23rd place — Brooke King.

Working Pairs

T13 place — Molalla — Eliana Humphry & Kianna Fox.

In-Hand Obstacle

11th place — Molalla — Taylor Berreth, Ashley Laplante, Eliana Humphrey, Kianna Fox.

Canadian Flag Race

1st Place — Molalla — Brooke King, Ashley Laplante, Eliana Humphrey, Emma King*.

Two-Man Birangle

3rd place — Ashley Laplante, Emma King*.

Freestyle 5+

2nd place — Molalla — Brooke King, Brooklyn Nagle, Taylor Berreth, Ashley Laplante, Kianna Fox, Kamryn Linder, Emma King*.

Team Sorting

7th place — Kamryn Linder & Emma King, Molalla.

9th place — Dally Wheeler & Izzy English, Colton.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Mollala Pioneer

Teens & Oregon Mustangs program matches horses, trainers

100-day competition and conservation effort to culminate in Adoption Challenge eventShe once roamed free in Eastern Oregon in a herd threatened by drought and wildfires and lack of food and water. Then, she became part of the roundup at South Steens herd management area outside Burns, as part of a Bureau of Land Management concentrated effort to help out her kind. And, now the mustang named Xena — as in Xena the Warrior Princess — spends her days guided by the kind hands and voice of trainer Jackie Brooks, learning the life of a domesticated animal through the adoption program...
BURNS, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Colton Corner

There was plenty going on in and around Colton on May 21 - Car show, outhouse races, youth sports and moreThe Colton community offered up myriad events for residents on May 21. The festivities began in the morning at the Colton Fire Station where the Colton Volunteer Firefighters Association (CVFA) hosted a donation-only breakfast, followed by its annual fundraising garage sale and auction. The crowd attending the auction helped the volunteers raise over $5,000. Volunteer Mike Decristoforo took the microphone as this year's auctioneer and the bids started coming in. As the auction wound down, a youth sports soccer...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla students recognized for academic achievements

The Molalla community donated thousands of dollars to high school seniors to pursue their post-graduation plans. The Molalla community is known for giving, and its high school seniors were feeling the love during the senior awards night on May 19. The senior class of approximately 140 students earned over $1,754,000 in academic scholarships. These will allow some students to attend college for free or nearly free. "It's super cool to see how many opportunities we have right here in Molalla for scholarships," Cole Beyer, senior and valedictorian, said. "It's really cool to have a tight-knit family in Molalla and...
MOLALLA, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Q&A: Betsy Johnson talks independent campaign for governor

The former state senator discusses a wide range of issues, including the significance of November's election. Win or lose, former state senator Betsy Johnson is making history this year. Johnson is expected to be one of three women in serious contention to become Oregon's next governor this fall. No gubernatorial election in state history has ever featured more than one woman among the major candidates, but this year will likely feature three: Johnson and former state representatives Tina Kotek, a longtime Democratic speaker of the House, and Christine Drazan, a Canby Republican who previously served as minority leader. Kotek won...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Redmond, OR
Sports
Molalla, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Colton, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Redmond, OR
State
Washington State
City
Molalla, OR
Mollala Pioneer

College Life

A look at academic accomplishments from students in the Canby and Molalla areas - lists and degreesCanby's Oldenkamp earns doctorate from Texas Heidi Oldenkamp, a 2013 graduate of Canby High School, graduated with a doctorate in chemical engineering from the University of Texas at Austin this month. Her research focused on developing delivery platforms for protein drugs, such as those used to treat autoimmune diseases. She was awarded a National Science Foundation Graduate Research Fellowship in 2019 and a P.E.O. Scholar Award in 2021. Before her doctorate studies, Oldenkamp graduated with a bachelor of science degree in bioengineering in...
CANBY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Promise: Clackamas County ballots counted by June 2

Clerk Sherry Hall sends a schedule for counting defective ballots to the Oregon secretary of state.Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall promises election workers will finish counting defective primary election ballots by Thursday, June 2 — 11 days before Oregon law requires the results to be certified. Hall made the commitment in a Tuesday, May 24, memo to Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, who had requested the schedule last week. The memo also said the county had received 116,012 ballots by Tuesday, the last day it is legally required to count them if they are postmarked by May 17, primary...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla teen seeks dairy princess title

Molalla High senior Jess Hewitt competes for Oregon Dairy Princess Ambassador spot this weekendMolalla High School senior Jess Hewitt has spent the last year learning about and promoting Oregon's dairy industry. The 18-year-old student represents Clackamas County in Oregon's Dairy Princess Ambassador Program and this week she'll compete to represent the industry throughout the state of Oregon. "I have shown dairy cattle since I was old enough to walk," Hewitt said. "These experiences have helped me become aware of how important it is for us to educate people on the nutrition of milk, the welfare of our animals...
MOLALLA, OR
Mollala Pioneer

League of Women Voters: Clackamas County, state now see urgency

Marge Easley: We urge public officials, as well as voters, to view the blurred barcodes and delay in counting ballots as an important lesson.The League of Women Voters of Clackamas County thanks state and county officials for acknowledging the urgency of completing the ballot-counting process in our county. We believe that voters deserve an election system they can depend on, one that adheres to established procedures at all stages of the process. As we all know, loss of faith in election integrity can have a direct impact on voter participation and faith in our democratic system. We urge public officials, as well as voters, to view the blurred barcodes and delay in counting ballots as an important lesson. Ballot-handling protocols must be reviewed, refined and followed to the letter, and election officials must be held accountable for missteps. Oregon's well-earned reputation for safe and secure elections is at stake. Marge Easley is a board member for Clackamas County's League of Women Voters chapter. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equestrian#Indians#Molalla High School#Canadian
Mollala Pioneer

Woman sought for threatening Home Depot customer with gun

Oregon City police say suspect is 5-foot-6, 120 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair.Police are asking for the public's help identifying a woman who on Wednesday evening, May 25, allegedly threatened someone with a gun at a Home Depot in Oregon City. OCPD said the woman menaced another customer with a black handgun in the store parking lot. The suspect is described as a white, 5-foot-6 and 120 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair. Anyone with information is urged to call the Oregon City Tip Line at 503-905-3505 and reference OCPD case number 22-011766. {loadposition sub-article-01}
OREGON CITY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Clackamas Community College busy with events on June 1

Student resource fair, manufacturing and welding info, and details about teaching careers available.Clackamas Community College is hosting a number of events on June 1 for those looking to start their educational journey, those interested in learning about becoming a teacher, or those who are looking for jobs in manufacturing or welding. Student Resource Fair Prospective, new and current students are invited to attend a Student Resource Fair from 2 to 6 p.m. in the Wacheno Welcome Center. Participants will learn about the variety of student services available at CCC, like financial aid, registration, advising, the VET Center, the Disability...
CLACKAMAS, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Shemia Fagan pledges accurate count amid 'outrageous' debacle

Secretary of state to maintain 'oversight' role of Clackamas County election, of which Sherry Hall remains sole legal conductorSecretary of State Shemia Fagan reiterated her commitment to exercising her full legal power in helping Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall conduct a fair and accurate primary election despite "frustrating" and "outrageous" management thus far from the elected clerk. Fagan pledged during a press conference on Tuesday, May 24, that "every vote will be counted and every voice will be heard," adding that this will require collaborating with Hall, who is the only person with the legal authority to conduct an election...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Savas, West lead early returns in Clackamas County board races

Ballot error likely to delay final results from May 17 primary election until JuneOne incumbent and one city councilor hold the early leads in races for open positions on the Clackamas County Board of Commissioners, with Paul Savas leading Position 2 votes and Ben West the frontrunner for Position 5. Savas and West will both need more than 50% of the final tally to avoid a November runoff election with the candidate getting the second-most number of votes in each race. Final results will likely not be confirmed until June following Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall's announcement earlier this month...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Mollala Pioneer

Former Clackamas County employee: Latest fiasco is no surprise

Ashley Carroll: Sherry Hall has a history of election errors, erroneously sends out private emails, refuses to take any responsibility.I have watched the near breakdown of the Clackamas County voting system with concern and condemnation — but not surprise. I was a Clackamas County employee in 2012 when, under Sherry Hall's tutelage, an election worker was caught changing votes in favor of Republicans candidates. I remember the 2010 fiasco where Sherry allowed a November race to be placed on the May primary ballot, causing $100,000 in reprinting costs. I ended my tenure as a Clackamas County employee in 2016, under...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Clackamas Community College musicians plan spring concert series

Performance schedule concludes with choir and mainstream vocal jazz performances. Clackamas Community College's Music Department is planning a series of performances in the Niemeyer Center, 19600 Molalla Ave., Oregon City. Instrumental Jazz May 31, 7:30 p.m. The spring concert series kicks off with a night of instrumental jazz music by the jazz combo and jazz ensemble. Contemporary Music Ensemble June 1, 7:30 p.m. The series continues with original music by student songwriters and pop/rock favorites. Classical Guitar Ensemble and Wind Ensemble A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below June 2, 7:30 p.m. The third night includes guitar and wind ensembles. Chamber Choir and Mainstream Vocal Jazz June 3, 7:30 p.m. The series concludes with choir and mainstream vocal jazz performances. The cost is $5. Reserve tickets at clackamasmusic.eventbrite.com. Seating is limited and masks are optional. For more information about the concert series, contact Ami Collofello at ami.collofello@clackamas.edu. For more information about music events at CCC, visit www.clackamas.edu/music-events. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS, OR
Mollala Pioneer

District plans to launch Colton Academy virtual school

Colton SD will pilot an online or hybrid learning program beginning this fall. Colton School District is in the early planning stages of creating an online, or hybrid, high school credit option called Colton Academy. "The scope, or the end goal, is that in three to five years we'll be able to have a pretty expansive blended program which offers students the opportunity to take classes both in person here, or online from campus, or at their house," CSD Superintendent Dave Kline said. "We're providing students opportunities that go beyond the typical brick and mortar opportunity you would...
COLTON, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Clackamas County to release timeline for counting May ballots

Duplication process begins in Clackamas County after voting machine issuesClackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall, who is in charge of county elections, was expected to produce a timeline on Monday for getting all the primary ballots counted after a printing error delayed the process in last week's May primary election. Earlier on Monday, election workers began the process of duplicating tens of thousands of ballots kicked out by voting machines. The deadline to get all ballots counted is June 13, and far less than half the votes that were cast have been counted so far. Hall knew there was a barcode ballot error weeks before the primary, but did not accept the state's repeated offer for help. She is facing a re-election challenge in November. Hall declined to speak with KOIN 6 about the ballot troubles. KOIN 6 News is a media partner of Pamplin Media Group. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

McLeod-Skinner complains about Clackamas County vote count

The official complaint alleges a Schrader campaign observer was allowed earlier access to watch the process.More problems surrounding the ballot fiasco in Clackamas County surfaced Thursday, May 19, after Jamie McLeod-Skinner's campaign filed a formal complaint saying that they weren't given equal access to observe the tallying process. McLeod-Skinner leads incumbent Oregon Rep. Kurt Schrader in the Democratic 5th Congressional District primary election. But the final results are being held up by the slow hand count being conducted in the county because of blurry barcodes on many ballots. Only a small fraction of the county's ballot results have been posted...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Incumbent Clackamas County board members heading for runoffs?

UPDATE: Sonya Fischer, Paul Savas both in top two, but final results could flip current leaders in May 17 primary election countClackamas County commissioners seeking reelection might have to wait until November to determine whether they'll earn enough votes to serve another four years. County Commissioners Sonya Fischer and Paul Savas will likely be in the top two of the May 17 count, but it's too early to say whether any candidate will earn the 50% necessary to avoid a November runoff. Winners in either race will not be known until June following Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall's announcement earlier...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla Farmers Market returns

The market's two children's programs return this year, along with nearly 50 vendors and an array of family activities. Market season is back in full swing beginning May 26 in Molalla. The Thursday-afternoon farmers market will return downtown in what organizer Tom Sawtell expects will be its biggest year yet. Now in its ninth year, Sawtell said nearly 50 vendors have signed up to participate. Molalla's market has seen tremendous growth and nearly doubled in size from the previous year, he added. "What drives our market is our two programs — our market is totally family friendly; families, kids...
MOLALLA, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Opinion: Clackamas County elections are foundation of democracy

Charles Gallia: Clerk Sherry Hall is up for reelection, and her opponent, Catherine McMullen, has taken the time to educate herself and become certified on elections.A friend pointed out that our national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner," ends with a question mark. The question is whether or not the idea of democracy, our democracy, still exists. The idea is predicated on the consent of the governed, our will to be governed. This idea of ours, this democratic experiment, relies on people agreeing to and respecting government institutions. Elections are a cornerstone. That foundation has been shaken several times lately. The...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Mollala Pioneer

Molalla, OR
62
Followers
1K+
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

The Molalla Pioneer is the community’s best source for local news, local readers count on. Every day it deliver stories about local people, events and what’s happening at city hall and in local schools.​

 http://www.molallapioneer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy