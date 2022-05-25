Molalla riders shine at state
There were good performances and plenty of success for the Molalla High School equestrian team during the state championships in Redmond May 13-17.
Highlighting the action was a state championship for the Indians' Canadian Flag Race team of Brooke King, Ashley Laplante, Eliana Humphrey and Emma King. But that wasn't the only highlight.
The team's Freestyle 5+ squad of Brooke King, Brooklyn Nagle, Taylor Berreth, Ashley Laplante, Kianna Fox, Kamryn Linder and Emma King finished second in state, while Ashley Laplante and Emma King teamed up for a third-place finish in Two-Man Birangle.
All of the above team members have qualified for Pacific Northwest Invitational Championship in Moses Lake, Washington June 17-19. This regional event features the best from Oregon and Washington going head-to-head.
Here's a look at the Molalla results (* denotes regional qualifier):
In-Hand Trail
15th Place — Taylor Berreth.
Reining
16th Place — Ashley Laplante.
19th Place — Taylor Berreth.
Driving
12th Place — Taylor Berreth.
13th Place — Katie Habeck.
Western Horsemanship
13th Place — Taylor Berreth.
Working Rancher
13th Place — Kianna Fox.
Barrels
7th Place — Emma King.
Figure 8
6th Place — Emma King.
Pole Bending
13th Place — Ashley Laplante.
16th Place — Ellana Humphrey.
Individual Flags
21st Place — Ashley Laplante.
Steer Daubing
18th place — Kamryn Linder.
23rd place — Brooke King.
Working Pairs
T13 place — Molalla — Eliana Humphry & Kianna Fox.
In-Hand Obstacle
11th place — Molalla — Taylor Berreth, Ashley Laplante, Eliana Humphrey, Kianna Fox.
Canadian Flag Race
1st Place — Molalla — Brooke King, Ashley Laplante, Eliana Humphrey, Emma King*.
Two-Man Birangle
3rd place — Ashley Laplante, Emma King*.
Freestyle 5+
2nd place — Molalla — Brooke King, Brooklyn Nagle, Taylor Berreth, Ashley Laplante, Kianna Fox, Kamryn Linder, Emma King*.
Team Sorting
7th place — Kamryn Linder & Emma King, Molalla.
9th place — Dally Wheeler & Izzy English, Colton.
