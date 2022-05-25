ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OPINION: Strategies to stop reckless driving

By Shaelyn McDonald
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 4 days ago
Shaelyn McDonald: 'Everyone has the right to feel safe and comfortable on the road.'

On July 14, 2018, my family went on a bike ride in our neighborhood.

My dad was in front, then my mom, me and my little brother. We were riding along a straight, quiet road.

Dad came to a side street and looked both ways. He saw no cars, so he kept going.

The rest of us got to the end of the sidewalk when we saw a Nissan Titan driving towards the main road from a cul-de-sac. I thought he would stop at the stop sign, but he didn't.

My dad was almost to the other side of the road before the truck hit him. He went flying six feet or more, landing on his back.

I remember screaming, my mom's look of terror, and my brother crying. I remember thinking that this was not happening, but it was real.

Since then, my dad has gotten better but required extensive physical therapy.

He was the one hit, but not the only one affected. I was 11 years old and refused to touch a bike; I refused to go on walks with my friends without a parent. Furthermore, I developed major anxiety, and I would even have panic attacks in or around cars.

Reckless driving is a huge issue. In theory, reckless driving is prevented by having effective policies and methods in place. Some strategies to prevent reckless driving casualties, according to the Washington County Transportation Safety Action Plan, are: "Develop a set of potential engineering solutions that could be implemented to help reduce transportation-related serious injury and fatality crashes. Develop community-based solutions to improve education and outreach to help reduce transportation-related serious injury and fatality crashes. Develop tools for law enforcement to more effectively and efficiently assist in ways to help reduce transportation-related serious injury and fatality crashes."

After reading this action plan, I believe implementing it is a crucial step towards lowering reckless driving cases.

Some other ways we can prevent reckless driving could include giving young drivers context about this concept in the classroom.

The driver that hit my dad was a 17-year-old. At Banks High School (and in all high schools), most students are new drivers or have their permits; however, we have no driver's education classes available at our school. Private driver's ed is expensive and hard to fit into people's busy schedules. Therefore, it's a difficult tool for families to access and this indicates a need for change.

I believe that education is the most important variable in preventing reckless driving.

According to a Jan. 18, 2022, article by OregonLive, pedestrian deaths are on the rise, both in Portland and across the state. For example, of the 63 deaths on Portland streets last year, 27 were pedestrians. Also: "Across Oregon, 581 people died in car crashes last year, a 15% increase from 2020."

Reckless driving is fluctuating between bad and worse, yet not a lot is being done about it.

Because reckless driving affects everyone, I believe everyone should know the factors for prevention. In summary, anyone can do something to help by advocating for high school driving classes, staying alert while driving, and knowing the strategies to prevent reckless driving.

Everyone has the right to feel safe and comfortable on the road, whether they are driving, biking or walking.

Shaelyn McDonald is a student at Banks High School. This essay was written and submitted to the News-Times as part of a class project, and it was one of several student letters and columns selected for publication.

Hillsboro man sentenced for role in methamphetamine ring

Prosecutors say John Armas, of Hillsboro, helped distribute more than 5 kilograms of meth in the area. A Hillsboro man was sentenced to 90 months in federal prison for his role in distributing methamphetamine through the city, a release by the U.S. Attorney for Oregon says. John Armas, 44, ran the Hillsboro cell of a larger meth distribution network in Oregon, court documents show. Prosecutors say Armas would receive pounds of the drug from Victor Alvarez Farfan, 50, of Oregon City, or an associate, and then distribute it to other conspirators. The press release says Armas planned and...
HILLSBORO, OR
WCCLS: Slime, Shrinky Dinks and more hands-on activities

From May 26, Washington County libraries prepare programming for all ages as they get ready to kick off summer reading.All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Banks 42461 N.W. Market St. BUILD AND USE GARDEN STRUCTURES — Join the library for a hands-on workshop from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 4. For adults and teens. In-person. A few simple trellis structures will be demonstrated that can add a lot of versatility to your growing space. No registration required. SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY —...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Amazing Kids: Cornelius teen is true to his roots

The Pacific University computer science student fixes computers at the Cornelius Public Library.Zachary Abela-Gale fixed his first laptop in middle school. His dad had given up on it, but Abela-Gale decided he would give it his best shot. "My dad had a stack of laptops that broke down and would go, 'I'm getting a replacement. It's easier,'" Abela-Gale said. "I've always seen it as a mental puzzle. I see a symptom and look for the part related to the symptom, and just go from there." Abela-Gale, who attended Cornelius Elementary School and graduated from Forest Grove High School in 2020,...
CORNELIUS, OR
Washington County to end contract for ambulance services

The county board voted to end its deal with Metro West, the county's ambulance service provider for more than 20 years. Washington County is ending its contract for ambulance services with Metro West, the company that has provided the region's medical response services since 1997, the county government announced Friday, May 27. Officials say that the contract was outdated and prevented the county from making needed updates to policies and ambulance services. "We want to ensure that our community members have access to the highest quality emergency response resources," said Washington County Board Chair Kathryn Harrington in the news...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Amazing Kids: Banks junior makes best of balancing act

Anne Nevis juggles, and excels at, school, activities and church obligations.Attitude is everything. Someone said that once. If true, Anne Nevis has a lot to offer. The Banks junior will tell you she's pretty good at school, gets good grades, and is "not the most creative." However, at the same time, she'll speak the praises of the people around her, and that way of thinking makes her an asset in and beyond the classroom. "Anne is a young woman who exudes positivity and leadership," Banks High School teacher Lindsay LaJoie said. "In addition to being one of our top students,...
BANKS, OR
Forest Grove Police Log: Man seen dancing with light pole

The Forest Grove Police Department provides an accounting of calls for service from May 6-11, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, May 6 Police were called to break up a heated argument in a shopping center parking lot late at night. On arrival, police found the pair engaged in a very loud and very public breakup, but no evidence of anything criminal. They agreed to separate and...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Cornelius man charged with manslaughter over deadly shooting

During the investigation, detectives learned that Salter and Gonzalez had a verbal argument near Salter's residence earlier in the week. A Cornelius man faces a manslaughter charge after an argument turned deadly. Chris Salter, 44, has been arrested and indicted for first-degree manslaughter as well as the unlawful use of a weapon following a March 24 incident in Salter's front yard, where he shot and killed 63-year-old Gumercindo Gonzalez Jr. According to a news release from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Salter and Gumercindo were acquainted. "A person called 911 to report that Christopher Hugh Salter had just shot someone...
CORNELIUS, OR
Q&A: Betsy Johnson talks independent campaign for governor

The former state senator discusses a wide range of issues, including the significance of November's election. Win or lose, former state senator Betsy Johnson is making history this year. Johnson is expected to be one of three women in serious contention to become Oregon's next governor this fall. No gubernatorial election in state history has ever featured more than one woman among the major candidates, but this year will likely feature three: Johnson and former state representatives Tina Kotek, a longtime Democratic speaker of the House, and Christine Drazan, a Canby Republican who previously served as minority leader. Kotek won...
OREGON STATE
Former Forest Grove police officers could finally stand trial

Steven Teets' trial for a pair of second-degree misdemeanor was scheduled for Wednesday, July 20.A pair of former Forest Grove Police Department officers could finally appear in court this summer. At a hearing in Hillsboro Monday afternoon, Steven Teets' trial for a pair of second-degree misdemeanors — criminal misconduct and disorderly conduct — was scheduled for Wednesday, July 20, by Washington County Circuit Judge Eric Butterfield. Both Washington County deputy district attorney Andrew Freeman and Teets' defense attorney Derek Ashton declined to comment following the hearing. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading...
FOREST GROVE, OR
All-women air show thrills crowd at Hillsboro Airport

Spectators are treated to stunt flying and great weather at the Oregon International Air Show.Hillsboro resident Beckett Kangas, 9, was dressed for the occasion in his flight suit as he and his mom, Brandi Kangas, attended the Oregon International Air Show on Saturday, May 21. This year's show, held May 20-22, was titled "She Flies With Her Own Wings." The suit was a little on the short side though. "It's from his eighth birthday; that's why they look like capris," Brandi said. Beckett Kangas was excited to see the F-18. "I just really like flying," he said. "I like...
HILLSBORO, OR
Shemia Fagan pledges accurate count amid 'outrageous' debacle

Secretary of state to maintain 'oversight' role of Clackamas County election, of which Sherry Hall remains sole legal conductorSecretary of State Shemia Fagan reiterated her commitment to exercising her full legal power in helping Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall conduct a fair and accurate primary election despite "frustrating" and "outrageous" management thus far from the elected clerk. Fagan pledged during a press conference on Tuesday, May 24, that "every vote will be counted and every voice will be heard," adding that this will require collaborating with Hall, who is the only person with the legal authority to conduct an election...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Longtime Virginia Garcia employee wins lifetime achievement award

'We are all family,' says Maria Loredo. 'Every single person that walks in is somebody who knows somebody who cares.'Maria Loredo arrived in Oregon in 1961, when education and healthcare for kids like her was sparse. After a lifetime of growing the Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center and opportunities for Washington County families, Loredo received the 2022 Migrant Health Lifetime Achievement Award at the National Association of Community Health Center's Conference for Agricultural Worker Health in Denver earlier this month. Loredo, who has 11 siblings, grew up in Mission, Texas. She remembers picking cotton in the dry heat when she...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Centro Cultural has big plans for its 50th birthday this summer

Celebration is a big focus, but Centro is also looking to the future by listening to young residents. Centro Cultural de Washington County, the nonprofit organization envisioned by a group of migrant farmworker families in 1972, turns 50 years old this year. The organization says it will celebrate the progress that it's made for the Latino community through a series of events and community gatherings this year, including ones that will position it for another 50 years of progress — but it's also looking back at its five-decade history of activism. "We've come this far, 50 years later,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove Mayor Pete Truax won't seek re-election

'It's been a long career,' Truax said. 'I think I've tried to do my part. Maybe it's time for somebody else.'Forest Grove Mayor Pete Truax will not seek re-election in November, capping nearly 50 years of public service. "It's been a long career," Truax said. "I think I've tried to do my part. Maybe it's time for somebody else." Truax grew up in Seattle and first came to Forest Grove to attend Pacific University, where he graduated in 1969. After college, he worked as a reporter at the News-Times, spent two years in the army and spun discs for several...
FOREST GROVE, OR
Public defender shortage impacting WashCo courts

Legal experts say the problem, while exacerbated by the pandemic, stems from many compounding crises.The statewide shortage of qualified public defenders — and a compounding backlog of criminal cases — hasn't hit Washington County quite as hard as other parts of the state, but the court system in Oregon's second-largest county is by no means immune to the ripple effects. Attorneys say that defendants are sitting in jail waiting for representation so they can be arraigned on charges. Even with specialty arraignment blocks set up to process alleged offenders more quickly, there are still hundreds of cases pending in Washington...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
WCSO: Body found in Willamette River that of Ralph Brown

An autopsy confirmed remains found in a vehicle on Friday, May 13, were those of the well-known Cornelius resident.Remains found in a vehicle submerged in the Willamette River near Newberg last week were confirmed Tuesday evening, May 17, to belong to notable Cornelius resident and former elected official Ralph Brown. The announcement came one year and one day after Brown went missing. Family members said Brown, 76, drove away from his home in his Nissan Sentra on May 16, 2021, and did not return. Brown was a former Cornelius mayor, Hillsboro School District administrator, and Forest Grove School District board...
CORNELIUS, OR
